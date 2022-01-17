Don Paul: Disruptive snowstorm behaves as predicted

The snow arrived from the south on forecast schedule, as I tweeted yesterday at 10:35 p.m.

And early on Monday, the storm was still behaving as projected, with lesser intensity well to the southeast of the metro area, and the heaviest snow coming down north and west in our region. (I had written areas well southeast would be closer to the storm center with less available moisture, and subject to some Atlantic warming causing more sleet and comparatively less snow.

With the observatory next to the National Weather Service at Buffalo Niagara International Airport already coming in with 16.1 inches at 9 a.m., it’s readily apparent this large storm system will not be an underperformer. Much of the region will be totaling out at 12-18 inches by late in the day, and some locally heavier amounts possible closer to Lake Ontario and on the Chautauqua ridge due to lake enhancement on the north to northwest flow off Lakes Ontario and Erie. The NWS graphic matches my own thinking, on the whole.