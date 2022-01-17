Don Paul: Disruptive snowstorm behaves as predicted

The snow arrived from the south on forecast schedule, as I tweeted yesterday at 10:35 p.m.
And early on Monday, the storm was still behaving as projected, with lesser intensity well to the southeast of the metro area, and the heaviest snow coming down north and west in our region. (I had written areas well southeast would be closer to the storm center with less available moisture, and subject to some Atlantic warming causing more sleet and comparatively less snow.
At 7 AM heaviest snow continues to fall in the northern and westernmost part of WNY. pic.twitter.com/wsosXL7OTM— Don Paul (@donpaulbitsosun) January 17, 2022
With the observatory next to the National Weather Service at Buffalo Niagara International Airport already coming in with 16.1 inches at 9 a.m., it’s readily apparent this large storm system will not be an underperformer. Much of the region will be totaling out at 12-18 inches by late in the day, and some locally heavier amounts possible closer to Lake Ontario and on the Chautauqua ridge due to lake enhancement on the north to northwest flow off Lakes Ontario and Erie. The NWS graphic matches my own thinking, on the whole.
This synoptic/widespread snow is one of those rare occasions in which Grand Island and Niagara Falls will end up with more snow than Springville and parts of Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.
Click here for some interim midmorning Monday totals via NWS.
These numbers will only increase over the course of the day, but not at so steady and heavy a rate as what was experienced overnight. The low pressure system’s northwest quadrant, where what is called a deformation zone is found (in which the heaviest precipitation falls from most well-developed lows) will continue to lift to the north and northeast. This will gradually pull the deformation zone out of Western New York. You can view this trend on GOES satellite imagery, best seen in water vapor imagery.
The complicating factor during the day will be increasing winds out of the north-northeast veering to northwest during the afternoon. While these winds will remain well below blizzard criteria, they will cause more blowing and drifting as the day progresses. This will make keeping roadways clear more difficult, with repeated plowing passes necessary. Of course, unnecessary travel is to be avoided, and travel bans are in effect in some communities, including our largest suburb, Amherst. Temperatures may slip a bit during the day, but will stay in a range which remains responsive to salting, in the upper to mid-20s.
As for snow coverage and intensity, the heaviest snow will already be thinning out a bit by late morning.
By midafternoon, overall coverage lessens further, but the northwest flow will begin to favor the Chautauqua ridge and other parts of the hilly terrain.
A general lessening of the snow can be expected for the evening commute, though winds will still produce some blowing and drifting at 15-25 mph with a few stronger gusts.
The northwest flow will continue to cause blowing and drifting this evening, with spotty additional 1-2 inch accumulations. As for modeled amounts, click here for 24-hour totals expected in addition to what fell Sunday night, by 7 a.m. Tuesday.
A few snow showers may still be around Tuesday morning, under a mostly cloudy sky with a much lighter breeze.
Our next storm system will be on a far smaller scale, arriving Tuesday night on a track which will take it north of our region. Such a track favors occasional, minor snow.
Gusty southwest winds will boost Wednesday temperatures to the upper 30s, aiding in both melting and in a process called sublimation, in which snow goes directly from its frozen state and converts to water vapor in the air. There may be a few wet snow and rain showers.
Behind this storm system’s cold front will arrive a fresh batch of arctic air and a renewed frigid northwest flow by Thursday.
This will also bring some limited lake snow showers off Lakes Huron, Erie and Ontario, with temperatures in the teens.
There will be some limited moderation through the 20s by the weekend, possibly reaching 30 ahead of the next cold front arriving Sunday night, taking readings back to the upper teens next Monday.
For those headed to Kansas City this weekend, current signs point to a partly cloudy sky with seasonably cold temperatures, dropping from an afternoon high of 33 to around 27 during the game. A northwest wind doesn’t appear likely to be a major factor in the game.
Around here, Climate Prediction Center temperature probabilities favor readings running below average most days over the next two weeks.