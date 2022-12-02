Don Paul: December starts windy, seasonable with a colder pattern in the wings

Before we get to a windy Friday night and windier Saturday, let’s take a look back at Buffalo’s November weather. Keeping in mind official normals do not exist for spotter locations such as Hamburg, Buffalo’s 36.9 inches of snow ran 29.1 inches above average for the month and 28.2 inches above for the season. The unofficial totals in the Buffalo Southtowns were, of course, much higher. Despite the storm, and despite the cold weather with it, the monthly mean temperature was 2.3 degrees above average. The warmest reading was an amazing 79 degrees back on Nov. 5. The coldest was 19 degrees on Nov. 20, when the high was an exceptionally cold 26 degrees. With the high water content of the lake snow, total liquid precipitation was 6.52 inches, making for a very large positive anomaly of 3.02 inches.

60 mph winds in forecast for Western New York The National Weather Service office in Buffalo has issued high wind watches for areas of southern Erie County and the Southern Tier beginning Friday evening and for Buffalo, the Northtowns and Niagara County starting Saturday morning.

After Thursday’s cold high of 34 (42 is average), Friday’s return to above-average temperatures will be amplified by gusty southerly winds Friday night veering to southwest, then west with the passage of a cold front Saturday morning. Scattered showers, with fairly light amounts, will develop ahead of the cold front. What is known as a pressure couplet — a rapid fall in barometric pressure ahead of the front followed by an immediate rapid rise in pressure behind the front — can produce strong or damaging wind gusts, and that is what will occur Saturday morning around 9 to 10 a.m., as modeled.

The strongest peak gust I could find following frontal passage would, if it verifies, qualify as a high wind. High winds are defined as sustained winds of over 40 mph for at least one hour, or peak gusts exceeding 58 mph.

This peak would be a short-lived event, with winds subsiding back to advisory levels rather than true high winds. With such an indicated couplet, the Buffalo National Weather Service has issued a high wind watch (not yet a warning as of this writing), beginning earlier to the south with strong downslope winds overnight.

Ahead of the cold front, temps may briefly top off in the low 50s early Saturday, dropping back to 37-40 by around 6 p.m. behind the front. A few light rain and snow showers may pop up as the air cools during a mainly dry, very windy, and colder afternoon.

Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny and seasonably cold, with a high of 35-38. However, it will become rather breezy again by afternoon, putting an extra bite in the air.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Some moderation will return on Monday and Tuesday, with highs of about 44 and 47, although some light rain and wet snow showers may show up late Monday night and for parts of Tuesday and Wednesday. No major storm systems are anticipated.

By Thursday, a tendency toward a colder pattern will begin to establish itself across much of the northern tier of states, as well as in parts of the west. Our daytime highs will return to the rather wintry low 30s by Thursday and Friday, under the influence of cold Canadian high pressure to our north.

If you’re wondering, the placement of this modified arctic ridge does not favor any significant lake-effect snow, with an absence of low-level winds coming up across Lake Erie in the clockwise circulation around the high.

After that, there have been signs in some extended range guidance of some renewed southward stretching of a portion of the polar vortex. This trend was most notable in the European/ECMWF model, seen in Dr. Judah Cohen’s recent tweet. This is tied in to the building of a strong ridge of high pressure stacked up over Greenland, which forces the polar jet stream to buckle southward.

You can see a portion of the polar vortex/PV over James Bay.

There have been blocking patterns like this long before arctic warming (the arctic is warming at more than twice the rate of global means due to decreased reflectivity of solar energy and more heat absorption on darker surfaces, as predicted in earlier climate models), but there is growing evidence of the reduced temperature contrast between the warmer arctic and the mid-latitudes causing a periodically weakened polar jet stream. This, in turn, leads to more frequent blocking patterns as the jet buckles more often when it’s weaker. There is nothing new about the polar vortex. Although it may sound counterintuitive, we may see a disrupted PV sending temporary shock waves of cold weather southward because of arctic warming.

These cold outbreaks can occur in the midst of overall average or milder than average winters, and cannot be predicted more than a couple of weeks in advance … not yet, anyway.

In the extended range upper air ensemble means, blocking near Greenland is still favored as we move closer to mid-month. There is also the suggestion of ridging near Alaska, which can amplify the trough in the east, if realized. The amplitude of the flow this far out in time is somewhat flattened because the mean of the many individual model members in an ensemble which spread out with time is flatter. But this ensemble mean suggests a cold pattern in the East.

Again, we use ensembles rather than individual model runs (which generally have more amplitude than the ensembles) because the ensembles have a more reasonable broader sampling of the atmosphere, which is vital when looking out further in time.