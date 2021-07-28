Don Paul: Cooler temps prevail in WNY plus a future coastal flood outlook

The moon’s orbit is beginning an 18.6 year cycle which, in its first phase, amplifies the moon’s gravitational pull impacts on the tides, through the first half of the cycle. In the second half, the wobble takes the moon’s gravitational pull downward, lessening its effect on high tides. During this current first half of the cycle, sea levels have not yet risen enough to have the most drastic impacts that are yet to come.

A new study led by NASA’s Sea Level Science Team from the University of Hawaii has, for the first time, calculated how the next moon wobble amplification phase beginning in the mid 2030s will add to the threat of much more flooding. (This will be after the inevitable additional warming climate sea level rises that will have occurred by that time.) The study combines the known astronomical and oceanic causes for floods with the higher sea levels which will be in place. This combination will increase the number and amplitude of flooding events. Carol Rasmussen of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory adds, “What’s more, the floods will sometimes occur in clusters lasting a month or longer, depending on the positions of the moon, Earth, and the sun. When the moon and Earth line up in specific ways with each other and the sun, the resulting gravitational pull and the ocean’s corresponding response may leave city dwellers coping with floods every day or two.”