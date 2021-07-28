Don Paul: Cooler temps prevail in WNY plus a future coastal flood outlook

Before we get to an important new global coastal flooding study for the 2030s, we’ll first tackle our local weather, which becomes unsettled again on Thursday. During Wednesday, we can be thankful we were not in the path of what may become a destructive derecho over the western Great Lakes, a long-lived line of powerful thunderstorms with hurricane force winds, seen developing in GOES satellite imagery (click on arrow in lower right to animate).
The Storm Prediction Center has outlined this region at considerable risk for a widespread severe weather outbreak.
In Western New York, with the less humid and cooler air mass that arrived Wednesday, good sleeping weather arrives here Wednesday night and stays for quite a few nights to come. Air conditioners, you may now enter rest mode.
We will face another round of showers and a few thunderstorms on Thursday, however, as the system triggering Wednesday’s ferocious storms slips far enough south of us to probably keep any severe weather threat marginal, and confined closer to Pennsylvania.
Scattered showers and some rumbles of thunder will arrive Thursday morning, and may increase by afternoon, as depicted in this model.
Behind this system, the cooler pattern will deepen to the extent there may even be a weak lake response in the brisk northwest flow later Thursday night into Friday morning, with a few lake-enhanced showers possible over the hilly terrain. Drier air will take over Friday afternoon into Saturday, with decidedly cooler temperatures. Friday highs will range from the 60s to near 70, and Saturday will bring low 70s. Another area of low pressure will approach Saturday night into Sunday morning, bringing some scattered showers, with some clearing likely Sunday afternoon following passage of another cool front.
After more low 70s on Sunday-Monday, temps will gradually recover to the mid 70s on Tuesday and approach the upper 70s-80 by next Wednesday.
Cooler-than-average temperatures are favored into early next week due to a sharp upper level trough over the Northeast.
Lest anyone get the idea summer will be over, moderation in this upper-air pattern will return later next week, allowing seasonable temperatures to return.
• • •
I’ve written on the complexities of rising sea levels before, most recently last Aug. 28.
If you scan through this article, you’ll see how such variables as land subsidence, gravitational shifts, oceanic conveyor currents, and differing freshwater ice melt rates all enter into a cauldron of variables which make global sea level rise anything but evenly distributed. What is sometimes called “sunny day flooding” has been on the increase in most coastal communities on the U.S. east and Gulf coasts, as well as on other continents. This kind of tidal flooding has become more and more commonplace, unrelated to ocean storms. This excellent NASA Goddard video is worth your time to get a better grasp of the topic, including a few ideas for mitigation of coastal flooding in some communities.
Now, a major variable tied to the moon’s orbit has been thrown into the mix of the factors above. Beginning in the mid 2030s, coastal communities will begin experiencing a rapid increase in tidal flooding events in both severity and frequency. It will be due to a known wobble in the moon’s orbit, first discovered in 1728.
The moon’s orbit is beginning an 18.6 year cycle which, in its first phase, amplifies the moon’s gravitational pull impacts on the tides, through the first half of the cycle. In the second half, the wobble takes the moon’s gravitational pull downward, lessening its effect on high tides. During this current first half of the cycle, sea levels have not yet risen enough to have the most drastic impacts that are yet to come.
A new study led by NASA’s Sea Level Science Team from the University of Hawaii has, for the first time, calculated how the next moon wobble amplification phase beginning in the mid 2030s will add to the threat of much more flooding. (This will be after the inevitable additional warming climate sea level rises that will have occurred by that time.) The study combines the known astronomical and oceanic causes for floods with the higher sea levels which will be in place. This combination will increase the number and amplitude of flooding events. Carol Rasmussen of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory adds, “What’s more, the floods will sometimes occur in clusters lasting a month or longer, depending on the positions of the moon, Earth, and the sun. When the moon and Earth line up in specific ways with each other and the sun, the resulting gravitational pull and the ocean’s corresponding response may leave city dwellers coping with floods every day or two.”
NASA projects that by the mid 2030s, enough sea level rise will have progressed to make all U.S. coastlines and Hawaii, not just the Atlantic and Gulf, vulnerable to very frequent episodes of tidal flooding during the moon wobble peak amplification phase. While this kind of flooding is often seen as less dramatic than hurricane storm surges, study lead author Phil Thompson puts the threat in perspective: “But if it floods 10 or 15 times a month, a business can’t keep operating with its parking lot under water. People lose their jobs because they can’t get to work. Seeping cesspools become a public health issue.”
With this and other available tidal data, cities will be better able to plan for special protective measures during the worst clustering months, to mitigate damage.
These impacts are surely coming. The specificity of the threat and its timing in the new data will be crucial in preparing for multiple flood threats more effectively.