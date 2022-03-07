Don Paul: Cooler temps, few flakes early this week; more significant snow by Saturday

Even with the colder flow behind the low, temperatures for accumulating snow will be near or a little above freezing, which should allow for some melting: This is a very preliminary look at projected accumulations from the NWS National Blend of Models/NBM ensemble. The NBM allows the blending of output from many models and multiple-run ensembles, for what is often a more reliable outlook this far out in time.

The accumulation pattern appears to be somewhat elevation-driven, with hilly terrain receiving the most. I should tell you the individual runs of some models, at this point, do have higher amounts than these NBM totals. Of course, I’ll keep you updated during the week in both Buffalo News articles and in the comments section.

We’ll be breezy and cold on Sunday under a partly sunny sky, and a few light snow showers may pop up off the lake. The high temp will reach or just creep above the 30-degree mark.