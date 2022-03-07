Don Paul: Cooler temps, few flakes early this week; more significant snow by Saturday

Monday’s upper 30s are certainly much colder than Sunday’s Buffalo high of 67. However, I relate terms such as cool, cold, frigid, mild, warm, and hot relative to what’s average for a particular time of the year. The average high for Monday is 38, so I’m not about to characterize the day’s temperatures as “cold.” I’ll save that for the weekend (hint, hint). Sunday’s mean temperature was 22 degrees above average, at 53 compared with 31. Here is a roundup of some of Sunday’s unseasonably warm temperatures.
The strongest peak wind gusts were displaced well to the north and northeast of Lake Erie, which is a little unusual for what’s called downward momentum transfer to occur so distant from the lake. Frederick Douglass – Greater Rochester International Airport came in with a gust to 72 mph, while Buffalo Niagara International Airport just barely reached high wind criteria with a gust to 58, the threshold for high winds.
Finally, here is the lengthy list of wind damage reports across the region forwarded to the Buffalo National Weather Service.
A cold front sinking away from the region will allow periods of rain to transition to mixed rain and snow, and then a very light amount of snow by Monday evening as temperatures slowly fall through the 30s.
As light as any accumulation will be, with temps slipping into the 20s tonight there could be some slick spots and black ice on bridges and overpasses tonight.
Our weather will be mainly uneventful on Tuesday and Wednesday, with more abundant sunshine Tuesday and more clouds on Wednesday. The Tuesday high will be in the low- to mid-30s, with a hint of wind chill. Wednesday’s readings will recover to the low- to mid-40s. A weak area of low pressure should stay far enough to our south to leave the Niagara Frontier dry, though a few wet snow showers might reach the Southern Tier.
Above average temperatures will reach the mid- to upper-40s on Thursday and the low- to mid-50s on Friday, ahead of another cold front and developing low pressure. Rain early Friday evening will likely turn to snow overnight behind the storm system’s cold front. By Saturday morning, this vigorous storm system will have some potential to bring widespread and more significant slushy snow into our region with a gusty north-northeast flow and temps slowly falling through the 30s.
Even with the colder flow behind the low, temperatures for accumulating snow will be near or a little above freezing, which should allow for some melting: This is a very preliminary look at projected accumulations from the NWS National Blend of Models/NBM ensemble. The NBM allows the blending of output from many models and multiple-run ensembles, for what is often a more reliable outlook this far out in time.
The accumulation pattern appears to be somewhat elevation-driven, with hilly terrain receiving the most. I should tell you the individual runs of some models, at this point, do have higher amounts than these NBM totals. Of course, I’ll keep you updated during the week in both Buffalo News articles and in the comments section.
We’ll be breezy and cold on Sunday under a partly sunny sky, and a few light snow showers may pop up off the lake. The high temp will reach or just creep above the 30-degree mark.
Looking at the extended range upper air pattern, this colder outbreak for the weekend (which I wrote about in all three of my articles last week) still looks impressive, but far short of a record-breaker. You can see the cold trough which will energize the late Friday night-Saturday morning snow system, bringing in some modified polar air.
It is a disrupted lobe of the polar vortex dropping farther south that triggers this change. The vortex lobe will retreat far enough north the following midweek to allow some moderating Pacific air to cross the northern tier of the U.S., probably getting readings back into the low 40s by Wednesday or Thursday of next week.
There are some hazy hints of a chillier pattern returning after this moderation toward the March 19-20, but overall, the most that can be said once we pass this colder pattern this weekend is we’re more likely to experience ups and downs every few days. That is to be expected in the sometimes volatile pattern shifts that occur when spring attempts to move in on waning winter. The Climate Prediction Center is smoothing the average probabilities in their 8-14 day outlook, with a tendency toward above average precipitation.