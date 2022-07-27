Don Paul: Comfortable conditions remain before weather really heats up

Gather ye comfort while ye may, because in about eight days it will be too darn hot around here.

How can I make such a subjective statement? What do I mean by “too hot?” To start with, I’ll let the hazards desk at the Climate Prediction Center back me up on this.

More specifics later, but let’s get to the near-term forecast first. Showers are in that forecast, true enough. If you have a parched garden, lawn or farm field, you already know northern Erie and Niagara counties missed out on Sunday night’s downpours. Here is the Buffalo National Weather Service rainfall summary map for the recent event.

Even those regions that were doused will be coming up short on topsoil moisture by the time we head into the period of excessive heat. As of Tuesday, soil moisture showed a deficit anomaly despite all that Southern Tier rain. (In general, the Southern Tier has received more rain in recent weeks than the Niagara Frontier.)

Since April 30, soil moisture has declined in Western New York, though some of that can be explained by normal heating increasing the rate of evaporation.

Some limited moisture will reach our region by Wednesday night, both in the form of increased humidity and some scattered showers, out ahead of a weak cold front.

However, when you get down to details in high-resolution models, it’s apparent the scattered showers will be fairly sparse in coverage and somewhat stingy in amounts, following a partly sunny, seasonably warm afternoon. Later Wednesday evening, there may be a few rumbles of thunder.

A few more thinly scattered showers and thundershowers will still be possible Thursday morning, and an isolated shower can’t be ruled out in the afternoon under a partly sunny sky. The higher humidity will tail off later Thursday, and there will be a helpful southwest breeze off 74-degree Lake Erie, down a degree in the last couple of days. Thursday’s high will range from the upper 70s near the lake to the low 80s farther inland.

A second cold front will cross our region early Friday, ushering in a cooler and less humid air mass. Any showers with the front will end early in the day. The afternoon will be partly sunny with a below-average high in the mid-70s, along with a brisk west-southwest breeze. As for the estimated total rainfall with these periods of spotty showers, if you view the legend you’ll see it won’t add up to much.

This will be especially important in light of the dry pattern that follows and the heat that is to come by later next week.

Once the weekend sets in, we have a high-confidence forecast of dry weather, with a crisp Saturday in the mid- to upper 70s, and some seasonable warmth returning on Sunday, when highs will reach the low to mid-80s. Humidity will edge up but still be moderate on Sunday.

On Monday, a southwest flow will nudge the temperature up into at least the mid-80s, with dew points bringing marginally high humidity. Our next best chance for any showers and thunderstorms will arrive Tuesday, with the proximity of a warm front to our south.

It will be muggy, but cloud cover and the chance of spotty showers should keep highs in the low 80s, possibly even into next Wednesday. Earliest indications point to coverage and amounts that will not be helpful to soil moisture, which will dry further when the heat dome pushes east.

It appears the “real” heat will hold off until later next week. In the extended range, the upper air pattern ensemble shows the trend of anomalous warmth reaching the Great Lakes, Northeast and parts of Canada by next Thursday-Friday. The core of the heat dome will shift into the Midwest, but the most exceptionally anomalous-relative-to-normal-climatology pattern will be where you see the darker coloring. There is good agreement on this in all three major ensembles – American, European and Canadian.

It would be difficult to extrapolate precise surface temperatures from these upper level pressure patterns. If this pattern verifies to this amplitude, I would expect numerous daytime highs reaching the 90s, with uncomfortably warm overnights. The latter typically causes the greatest physiological stress on those living in homes without air conditioning, especially upper floors.

In the grand scheme of things, our probable excessive heat will still be far less extreme than what has been occurring in many other places. Even in the Northeast, the NWS observatory at Newark Airport hit 100 degrees for an unprecedented five consecutive days earlier this past week, and La Guardia, on the water’s edge in Queens, topped 96 for those same days. To the south and southwest, Dallas has had 31 days over 100 degrees, and Houston is experiencing – so far – its hottest summer on record.

What is of some concern is the potential duration of this very warm to hot pattern, and the toll that takes on people living in sultry quarters, as well as outdoor workers. Even the following week, while the core of the anomalous warmth recedes a bit to the west, the heat still holds on in our region.

What I’m describing is also apparent to the forecasters at the Climate Prediction Center through the eight- to 14-day outlook, which also projects drier than normal conditions.

By the way, the cooler and wetter anomalies in the Southwest are due to the annual monsoonal flow of Pacific moisture, which will lessen the severity of the drought conditions in Arizona, temporarily.

There is always greater uncertainty in a 30-day outlook as you look further out in time. Keeping that in mind, the current CPC August outlook suggests our chances for a long, hot, drier summer are greater than usual.