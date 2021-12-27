Don Paul: Briefly slick Monday, wintry turn next Sunday?

This is followed by poor ensemble agreement on how much cooling will follow the moderation as we move toward mid-January. There are, then, signs our January will be more unstable with more ups and downs than we’ve experienced in December, as seen in this near-surface temperature anomaly projection for around Jan. 8.

It would be difficult to detail the majority of the extraordinary number of extreme weather events which have befallen the U.S. (not to mention globally) this year. In the U.S., just 10 of the many weather disasters here brought a conservative estimate of $170 billion in insured damages, with real costs running higher, according to a study by the U.K.’s Christian Aid. Hurricane Ida alone produced $65 billion in costs. The agency points to the fact drawn by many government agencies 2021 will be the 6th year in which damages exceeded $100 billion, with all 6 of those years having occurred since 2011. The catastrophic failure of the Texas power grid amidst harsh cold, snow, and freezing rain cost $23 billion, apart from the more than 200 deaths abetted by the state’s malfeasance in the power grid design and inadequate emergency planning.