Don Paul: Briefly slick Monday, wintry turn next Sunday?

The week has begun with some light snow and mixed precipitation, and some likely slick spots south of the metro area, though nothing shovelable is likely to accumulate.
It certainly did feel wintry Monday morning, with a 15 mph breeze taking temperatures in the low 30s and creating a wind chill in the low 20s. The breeze will increase Monday evening out of the south, then southwest, and then tail off during Tuesday morning for several days. Once again, extremes will not be the rule this week. Buffalo has received only 4.3 inches of snow this month as of Sunday, and 9.3 inches for the cold weather season, running 19.9 inches below the average of 29.2 inches. (Last year, Buffalo piled up more than 22 inches on Christmas and the following day alone.) Our mean temperature is a substantial 6.9 degrees above average. The Buffalo Lake Erie temperature is 41 degrees, 5 above average.
These anomalies are not going to shrink much this week. Despite Monday’s seasonable chill, readings will recover closer to 40 by Tuesday. Tuesday evening, there will be a period of snow moving in from the south, quickly mixing with or turning to spotty light rain. Any initial accumulation will be minor.
Wednesday looks gray and mild, with readings heading back toward the low-mid 40s. A little more light rain, possibly mixed with wet snow is possible Wednesday night into early Thursday. Temperatures on Thursday and Friday will slip back a few degrees to the upper 30s.
There is a chance the weather will grow more unsettled on New Year’s weekend, after a dry Friday. We’ll be monitoring the development of an area of low pressure over the central U.S. with its frontal boundaries. As of this writing there is poor model agreement on the track this storm system will follow.
It currently appears we’ll stay dry New Year’s Eve, with only a minor wind chill, regardless of the storm system track. Readings will be cool, but above average, bottoming out in the low 30s by Saturday morning.
The storm track and impact uncertainty grows more uncertain as the weekend progresses. The Weather Prediction Center has chosen a middle ground, bringing the center of the vigorous low right into our region by Sunday morning.
If this early WPC track estimate verifies, it would bring milder readings into the mid 40s during Saturday with any mix turning to rain. However, colder winds wrapping around behind the low would change any precipitation to snow on a windy Sunday, as readings fall though the 30s. That would make for an interesting weather scenario as Atlanta visits Buffalo on Sunday.
However, I have to emphasize again how much uncertainty there is on this storm system track. The last run of the ECMWF takes this low south of us, placing Western New York in its cold northeast winds Sunday morning, along with snow and possible blowing snow.
On the other hand (don’t I often use that phrase?), the American GFS has a different idea. It takes the low well north of Toronto, keeping us on its milder side with rain Saturday night and spotty showers on a very windy Sunday, with some southwest gusts over 40 mph. Temps would begin falling by game time, but with the GFS, we would have missed the storm’s widespread snow.
The Canadian GEM model also keeps the low north of us, but as far north. You may see why the Weather Prediction Center is choosing the middle ground. Independent of WPC’s thinking, the uncertainty and model spread leads me down the WPC path at this early point.
It does appear there will be a sharp cooldown behind this storm system, though it will be brief. Temperatures may reach only the mid-upper 20s Monday and Tuesday. However, there is good agreement among the three main ensembles the mild high pressure ridge we’ve had at upper levels in the east will quickly rebuild by mid and late week, next week.
This is followed by poor ensemble agreement on how much cooling will follow the moderation as we move toward mid-January. There are, then, signs our January will be more unstable with more ups and downs than we’ve experienced in December, as seen in this near-surface temperature anomaly projection for around Jan. 8.
For now, it looks like the coldest of the cold will stay west of the Great Lakes during the next few weeks.
***
It would be difficult to detail the majority of the extraordinary number of extreme weather events which have befallen the U.S. (not to mention globally) this year. In the U.S., just 10 of the many weather disasters here brought a conservative estimate of $170 billion in insured damages, with real costs running higher, according to a study by the U.K.’s Christian Aid. Hurricane Ida alone produced $65 billion in costs. The agency points to the fact drawn by many government agencies 2021 will be the 6th year in which damages exceeded $100 billion, with all 6 of those years having occurred since 2011. The catastrophic failure of the Texas power grid amidst harsh cold, snow, and freezing rain cost $23 billion, apart from the more than 200 deaths abetted by the state’s malfeasance in the power grid design and inadequate emergency planning.
Attribution science continues to lay out the greatly increased probabilities of the occurrence of such disasters due to our warming climate, with those probabilities continuing to sharply rise each decade.
Here in the U.S., we may not be quite through with major severe weather outbreaks, even during this final week of December. The Storm Prediction Center is already pointing to a risk in the southeast on Wednesday and again at the end of the week, day six. Such a risk so far in advance is seldom specified.