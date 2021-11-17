Don Paul: Brief warmup vanishes Thursday; some flakes in our future

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Rain showers behind the front will transition to lake-effect snow as cold air deepens by later Monday, as depicted in the American GFS model.

The European ECMWF model is in fairly good agreement with the GFS. Winds will quickly veer from southwest to northwest Monday night into Tuesday, sending most of the lake snow to the hilly terrain to the south. However, some Lake Huron and Lake Ontario moisture may produce occasional lake-effect snow showers on the Niagara Frontier as well. This cold northwest flow will continue into Tuesday night, with slick roads developing at higher elevations by Monday night into Tuesday. Tuesday will be the coldest day so far this season, with highs in the low-mid 30s. There is also the chance for a brief period of slick roads closer to the metro area by Monday evening before the winds veer.