Don Paul: Brief warmup turns back into cold, windy and cloudy days

Wednesday morning’s brief wintry mix, producing some icy patches at higher elevations, was actually the outer marker for a notable but short-lived warmup on its way.
Even ahead of the warm front, a downslope southeast breeze will boost late afternoon highs to the upper 40s and low 50s. The mixed precipitation was falling well out ahead of an approaching warm front attached to a low pressure storm system that will bring some scattered rain showers Wednesday night, along with a few thunderstorms in parts of the region Thursday.
Strong, moist, low-level southerly winds that shift more southwesterly aloft in an area of notable wind shear will help fuel another major dangerous severe weather event. The highest risk for tornadoes, a bit lower than last week’s disastrous outbreak as of this writing, will be in a nearly identical location, in the outlined moderate risk area.
Locally, the downslope wind will strengthen tonight with a wind advisory for southern Erie and Chautauqua counties from 8 p.m. to 10 a.m. Thursday. Peak gusts may reach or exceed 50 mph on some ridges facing north, and along the Lake Erie shoreline, where these winds accelerate as they race down the slopes. Note the Chautauqua Ridge coloration around midnight in yellow and brown corresponds in this model legend to more than 55 mph, so some property damage isn’t out of the question in a few spots.
Much of the period from early Wednesday afternoon until Thursday’s predawn hours will be dry, with scattered showers arriving around 3 to 5 a.m. A few thunderstorms may cross the region as well, though there will be extensive rain-free time Thursday.
Fortunately, the dynamics for isolated severe thunderstorms have been shifted east and southeast of Western New York in the latest outlook from the Storm Prediction Center which, yesterday, had parts of our region at marginal/5% risk. The marginal risk no longer includes any of the eight western counties at this time, but is still close enough to bear watching toward the Genesee Valley.
Apart from a few rumbles of thunder inland, strong winds will be felt all across our region during Thursday, shifting from southerly to southwest at 25-35 mph, with gusts up to 50. While the winds are still southerly, some interior locations will reach the mid 60s-70, ahead of a cold front. One model is considerably stronger with peak gusts behind the front around midafternoon but, for now, appears to be an outlier with other models not as strong as this depiction.
Following passage of the strong cold front early Thursday afternoon, those southwest winds will bring falling temperatures, heading to the low-mid 30s by Friday morning. Following Thursday’s 60s, Friday will have the aura of a rude awakening.
High temps will only reach the upper 30s, accompanied by an afternoon west wind of 15-25 with stronger gusts under a mostly to partly cloudy sky. Snow showers will be most numerous in the morning
Saturday will be much improved with abundant sunshine, a lighter breeze, and a seasonable high in the upper 40s. More clouds will mix in on Sunday with limited sunshine, with similar temperatures. Temperatures will edge closer to 50 on Monday and continue to move up as we head to Wednesday.
While no excessive rain is in sight, conditions will remain far from ideal for drying out yards, fields and doggy paws, even as puddles shrink in volume.
Following Wednesday’s near-60 degree warmth, unfortunately, comes another cooling trend. There is good agreement in the upper air ensembles of another cold trough nearing our region by late next week.
At this time of the year, you would expect such cooling to be temporary and, indeed, those same ensembles show another warming trend by the following week.
You might think at this stage in weather technology, weather balloons would be near obsolescence. While other instrumentation and sensors such as satellites and aircraft automated atmospheric sensors have been increasingly valuable adjuncts to gather weather data aloft for models and aviation weather, balloons remain vital. As balloons ascend they can be tracked for precise wind direction and speed with increased altitude, humidity and barometric pressure departures from the norm. The data they supply goes into the supercomputers that generate weather models used around the world, running in varying versions in the advanced forecasting centers in a number of nations on several continents.
In the United States alone, weather balloons have been launched twice a day from these sites, at 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Eastern time. Extra rawinsondes are launched on critical severe weather days as, no doubt, will be the case today near the Gulf.
Most balloons are filled with hydrogen, with a few still using helium. A helium shortage is forcing the National Weather Service to curtail some of these launches, including one of the two at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport. The details are in this pdf.
One primary reason for reducing launches is to make sure there is enough hydrogen or helium on hand for emergency launches prior to and during major severe weather outbreaks. On days such as today, Wednesday, lives depend on more numerous atmospheric balloon soundings to determine the risk of destructive winds, large hail and tornadoes. For example, this morning’s sounding from southwest Louisiana is critical to points downwind in the risk area.
The NWS has tried to judiciously make choices that will have the least impact on forecasts and models on most days. For us, besides our own site, Pittsburgh and Albany have also cut to one flight. The New York City site, in eastern Long Island, is eliminating all launches, as is Charleston, S.C. (that would change during Atlantic hurricane threats). These coastal sites produce soundings on the edge of the continent, with possibly more impact for marine interests on the Atlantic. Fortunately, sites in Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin are not impacted. These locations are very important to our region for storms approaching from the southwest, west, or northwest, especially during severe weather threats. In short, we need the Green Bay sounding much more often than Green Bay will ever need the Buffalo sounding.
This temporary downgrading is not going to bring about the collapse of the forecasting and modeling processes, but it is a matter of genuine concern in the U.S. meteorological community.