Don Paul: Brief warmup turns back into cold, windy and cloudy days

One primary reason for reducing launches is to make sure there is enough hydrogen or helium on hand for emergency launches prior to and during major severe weather outbreaks. On days such as today, Wednesday, lives depend on more numerous atmospheric balloon soundings to determine the risk of destructive winds, large hail and tornadoes. For example, this morning’s sounding from southwest Louisiana is critical to points downwind in the risk area.

The NWS has tried to judiciously make choices that will have the least impact on forecasts and models on most days. For us, besides our own site, Pittsburgh and Albany have also cut to one flight. The New York City site, in eastern Long Island, is eliminating all launches, as is Charleston, S.C. (that would change during Atlantic hurricane threats). These coastal sites produce soundings on the edge of the continent, with possibly more impact for marine interests on the Atlantic. Fortunately, sites in Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin are not impacted. These locations are very important to our region for storms approaching from the southwest, west, or northwest, especially during severe weather threats. In short, we need the Green Bay sounding much more often than Green Bay will ever need the Buffalo sounding.