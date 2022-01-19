Don Paul: Brief warmup exits and bitter cold returns

Wednesday’s warmup wasn’t all it could have been. A gusty southwest wind of 20-30 mph with a few gusts up to 40 took the edge off the moderating effect, even as temperatures rose to the upper 30s and low 40s.
One byproduct of the windy warmup on the Niagara Frontier was a temporary but more notable loss of snowpack. First, there is the melting that occurs with these temperatures. Second, there is the process called sublimation, by which surface snow goes directly from its frozen state to its gaseous state, skipping the melting process. There must be warming present and, in our case, the gusty wind for sublimation to occur. More sunshine would have helped, as well, but that has not been in the offing.
The Sunday night-Monday morning snowstorm turned what had been a Buffalo snow deficit of 24 inches two weeks ago into a 5-inch surplus. Buffalo is now at 55.1 inches for the season, with more than 44 inches having fallen this month. Despite a few very cold days, the mean temperature for January is only -1.4 degrees, but that departure will be increasing in the next week. The Buffalo Lake Erie temperature is now down to 33 degrees, which is average. There is ice forming around the edges of the lake, but the growth in ice coverage is going to be speeding up in the markedly cold pattern we’ll be reentering. As for current Great Lakes ice, click here to see how it looks as of Tuesday.
Ice cover is below average on all five lakes, with a very warm December much in play up to this point. Even so, total Great Lakes ice cover is at 14.9% this year, compared to an amazingly low 1.8% last year on this date.
Another sharp cold front will cross our region Wednesday afternoon, with nothing more than a few rain and snow showers changing to a bit of snow behind the front.
Initially as temperatures fall behind the front, a brisk breeze will produce a harsh wind chill, dropping back to the single digits before dawn. Fortunately, wind speeds will subside to 7-14 mph on a frigid Thursday, with a few spotty light snow showers in the air under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.
Thursday’s high will be in the low to mid-teens, with a wind chill averaging close to zero. Friday’s temperatures will be very similar, but the northeast breeze will be only about 5-8 mph, producing a wind chill of about 5, along with more sunshine than on Thursday.
By Saturday, a light southerly flow behind the polar ridge of high pressure should nudge temperatures into the low 20s, with little wind chill and abundant sunshine.
Speaking of Saturday, for those headed to Kansas City (for some odd reason), the weather will provide decent conditions before and during the game. The high temperature looks milder than it did on Monday, reaching the low to mid-40s.
The daytime sky will be partly to mostly cloudy, with the approach of a weak cold front. Game-time temperatures will fall slowly through the 30s, not reaching the 20s until early morning. The wind currently looks light and variable.
On Sunday, another cold front will cross our region, possibly accompanied by some light snow showers. Temps should reach the low to mid-20s, and then begin falling again behind the front.
Monday, we’ll be back in the deep freeze again, with daytime highs in the mid-teens, but with a light wind. Tuesday, a weak area of low pressure will bring some light snow to our region, with no indications this will become a more important storm.
Behind this low will come another large ridge of polar high pressure, taking our readings from Tuesday’s low 20s back into the teens.
Right now, there are no signs of a return to a persistently milder pattern through the end of the month in the upper air ensembles that go further out in time, though there may be a few milder days from time to time.
It appears similar thinking is coming from the Climate Prediction Center in its temperature anomalies outlook.
Tonga volcano
Some of you may recall massive volcanic eruptions can release enough sulfur dioxide and particulates into the higher levels of the atmosphere to block enough sunlight to cause temporary global cooling. That is what occurred for about two years following the tremendous eruption of Mount Pinatubo in the Philippines, in 1991.
So far, satellite-derived data on sulfur dioxide and particulate matter sent up by the explosive eruption of the Tonga volcano is leading most vulcanologists and atmospheric researchers to believe the volume of gas and particulates released this time around remain fairly well below the threshold at which enough sunlight would be filtered out to cause cooling.