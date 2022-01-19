Don Paul: Brief warmup exits and bitter cold returns

Wednesday’s warmup wasn’t all it could have been. A gusty southwest wind of 20-30 mph with a few gusts up to 40 took the edge off the moderating effect, even as temperatures rose to the upper 30s and low 40s.

One byproduct of the windy warmup on the Niagara Frontier was a temporary but more notable loss of snowpack. First, there is the melting that occurs with these temperatures. Second, there is the process called sublimation, by which surface snow goes directly from its frozen state to its gaseous state, skipping the melting process. There must be warming present and, in our case, the gusty wind for sublimation to occur. More sunshine would have helped, as well, but that has not been in the offing.