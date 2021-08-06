Don Paul: August is making up for July's weather

Currently, it appears the relief behind the cold front will be modest, as seen in the WPC projected high temperatures next Friday. If you look at the western Great Lakes and upper Midwest, you can see temperatures don’t drop off dramatically.

For the last several weeks, the Atlantic Main Development Region (MDR) has been suppressed by dry, sinking air and Saharan dust flowing to the west. Another moving oscillation will soon begin to produce more rising motion and introduce more humidity to the MDR, which will enhance convection in tropical waves coming off the African continent. This allows higher probabilities for more frequent tropical depressions and cyclones to form. As we move through August and into September, activity normally increases. This year, there is less wind shear over the MDR, which will be more favorable for development. One possibly troubling feature may raise the risk for landfalling hurricanes on the East Coast later this summer. The positioning and strength of a ridge of high pressure could steer tropical cyclones toward the East Coast, as you can see from the wind barbs in this modeled low level flow over the Atlantic.