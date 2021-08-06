Don Paul: August is making up for July's weather

After a soggy July, August has brought a pattern turnaround into midsummer heat with building humidity. Wet fields are drying out fast, as are gardens and some vegetation.
On the plus side, winds have been exceptionally light this week, which has slowed evaporation. On the negative side, the light wind has made it easier for mosquitoes to find us in our yards. The light winds have also prevented big declines in total soil moisture, which is good news for growers.
Over the next week, you’ll hear frequent mentions from me and others of scattered showers, but actual amounts will be relatively light and the coverage will often be sparse. In other words, your tomato plants are going to need serious hose help. The chance for a few spotty showers and maybe a rumble of thunder will increase a little on Saturday mainly along the southern edge of a weak Lake Erie breeze, as depicted in this high-resolution model.
There is a low chance of isolated showers farther north. With dew points on the rise, it will become muggier as the weekend progresses. The absence of a decent breeze will add to the mugginess, though the actual dew points will be in the mid-60s Saturday and upper 60s Sunday, shy of what is considered oppressive. Boaters on both lakes will encounter waves of 1 foot or less both days. There is a slight chance of a thunderstorm over Lake Ontario.
Sunday may again bring some spotty, disorganized convection with sparse coverage.
There also will be more clouds mixing in with the sunshine this weekend, which could subtract a degree or two from the very warm high temperatures.
Monday is likely to be the hottest day of the next seven, with a better defined southwest flow, also tapping Gulf moisture for more humidity. The Buffalo metro area should reach 90, with some low 90s closer to Lake Ontario. The warm atmosphere aloft will cap and reduce the chance for convection.
From Tuesday into Friday morning, the very warm and humid southwest flow will continue unabated. The occasional passage of disturbances (short waves) in the flow will trigger a few spotty showers and thunderstorms from time to time. High temperatures will remain in the upper 80s Tuesday and in the mid-80s Wednesday and Thursday. Because these disturbances will be weak, they are unlikely to trigger much in the way of widespread convection and rainfall into Thursday.
Weather Prediction Center estimates for total seven-day rainfall in our region are low, ranging from .25 to .50 inch.
It appears some limited relief from the heat and humidity will finally arrive next Friday, when a cold front approaches. If this front is sufficiently strong, it could trigger better organized convection Thursday night into Friday.
Currently, it appears the relief behind the cold front will be modest, as seen in the WPC projected high temperatures next Friday. If you look at the western Great Lakes and upper Midwest, you can see temperatures don’t drop off dramatically.
In fact, the upper air pattern will continue to favor above average temperatures in Western New York most days out through two weeks, and the Climate Prediction Center picks up on this.
Hurricane season update
After a very fast start, the Atlantic hurricane basin has been in a true lull for weeks. That will be changing this month, with a likely return to a highly active season.
For the last several weeks, the Atlantic Main Development Region (MDR) has been suppressed by dry, sinking air and Saharan dust flowing to the west. Another moving oscillation will soon begin to produce more rising motion and introduce more humidity to the MDR, which will enhance convection in tropical waves coming off the African continent. This allows higher probabilities for more frequent tropical depressions and cyclones to form. As we move through August and into September, activity normally increases. This year, there is less wind shear over the MDR, which will be more favorable for development. One possibly troubling feature may raise the risk for landfalling hurricanes on the East Coast later this summer. The positioning and strength of a ridge of high pressure could steer tropical cyclones toward the East Coast, as you can see from the wind barbs in this modeled low level flow over the Atlantic.
Sea surface temperatures are on the rise in the Gulf and in the Atlantic MDR, though they are not quite so warm as during last year’s record season. A developing La Nina later this summer and fall, however, may again increase favorable development conditions over the Atlantic well into the fall, by keeping wind shear (which interferes with hurricane development) low.
This past week, the National Hurricane and Climate Prediction centers updated their seasonal outlook and raised the probabilities for another above average season, for the sixth consecutive year.