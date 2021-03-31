Don Paul: April begins out of tune but recovers soon enough

First, though, we should look back and see how we did in March. As of Tuesday the 30th, our monthly mean temperature got a little extra boost from the highest-so-far reading of 73. For the month, we’ve been running with a large positive anomaly, at 6.1 degrees above average. No doubt you’ve noticed our snowfall has been minuscule, coming in at just .6 inches, a whopping 12.1 inches below the March average. (Our seasonal total is at 72.1 inches, 19.1 inches below average.) Retired National Weather Service meteorologist Steve McLaughlin reports this has also been one of the sunniest Marches, with an extraordinary 60% plus of available sunshine. By way of comparison, we could not come close to matching the warmest March on record, in 2012. That month we had three consecutive days with highs of 80, 82, and 80. Our monthly mean was 13.4 degrees above average. On the other hand, this year’s .6 inches of snow was less than the March 2012 total of 1.5 inches.