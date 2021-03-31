Don Paul: April begins out of tune but recovers soon enough

It’s not often nature allows a forecast I made on a previous Friday night (at WIVB) for the following Wednesday night-Thursday to remain largely unchanged when the time arrives. That seemed likely to be the case, this time around. The snow that will develop Wednesday night into early Thursday still looks minor. But it turns out in newest guidance the snow now looks to be even less than my already understated forecast.
A slow-moving cold front will head toward the East Coast, allowing several hours of dry weather to return during the early afternoon and early evening. Following that dry period, a wave of low pressure will begin moving up along the East Coast front, throwing moisture back behind it.
In higher resolution detail, the snow shown in the graphic mentioned above doesn’t turn out to be so much for Western New York, with the least of all farther west toward Lake Erie. Actually, most of the measurable snow will fall in central and interior eastern New York, as the low will be tracking farther east than in earlier model runs.
On an unseasonably cold northwest breeze of 15-20 mph, additional lake-enhanced snow showers will arrive periodically during Thursday across the region, when high temps reach only the low 30s. It will look and feel wintry. But when all is said and done, newer modeled snow totals look rather sparse, with good agreement among the high-resolution models.
With April starting on a wrong note, some good news follows. The cold doesn’t linger for long.
First, though, we should look back and see how we did in March. As of Tuesday the 30th, our monthly mean temperature got a little extra boost from the highest-so-far reading of 73. For the month, we’ve been running with a large positive anomaly, at 6.1 degrees above average. No doubt you’ve noticed our snowfall has been minuscule, coming in at just .6 inches, a whopping 12.1 inches below the March average. (Our seasonal total is at 72.1 inches, 19.1 inches below average.) Retired National Weather Service meteorologist Steve McLaughlin reports this has also been one of the sunniest Marches, with an extraordinary 60% plus of available sunshine. By way of comparison, we could not come close to matching the warmest March on record, in 2012. That month we had three consecutive days with highs of 80, 82, and 80. Our monthly mean was 13.4 degrees above average. On the other hand, this year’s .6 inches of snow was less than the March 2012 total of 1.5 inches.
Things start looking up this weekend into next week. While there may be a few rain showers late Saturday and Saturday night, the majority of a windy Saturday and all of Sunday will be dry. Saturday’s high will just crack 50, but we’ll be back to the mid-upper 50s on Sunday and get close to 60 on Monday. Readings on Tuesday and next Wednesday should reach at least to the low 60s.
The Climate Prediction Center gives our region good probabilities for above average temperatures most days from April 6-13.
Weather and the Suez Canal crisis
Moving to an international matter, it appears weather probably played a role in the recent Suez Canal crisis. When an enormous container ship became wedged in the canal, costing various elements of the global economy more than $9 billion each day, weather and tides appear to have been key factors as to how such a massive accident could occur, and eventually be fixed.
Dr. Marshall Shepherd, chair of the University of Georgia’s atmospheric science department, has done some research for his Forbes magazine column, with the help of NASA. On March 23, strong winds produced a massive sandstorm, drastically reducing visibility for ship navigation. The Ever Given is one of the largest container ships ever built, and was caught up in the wind and sandstorm. The sandstorm is easily visible in NASA MODIS satellite imagery.
The 40-plus-mph winds are now believed to be the dominant factor in what turned this behemoth sideways, damaging the ship and the canal wall. From Shepherd’s column: According to a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration website, they are particularly common in the spring, “when southerly winds associated with low pressure systems moving across the Mediterranean Sea stir up large amounts of dust and sand.”
The wind and sandstorm were followed by the highest astronomical tides of the month, caused by peak gravitational attraction of the moon and, to a much lesser extent, the sun. It was hoped these high tides would help engineers dislodge the ship from its position. It now appears these high lunar tides did, in fact, become a major factor in the engineered freeing of the Ever Given, which is finally bringing some relief to this global impact economic crisis. A c|net article provides more details.