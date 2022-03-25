Don Paul: An unsettled Saturday leads to a downright cold and snowy Sunday

First, let’s look at what nature has done for Western New York so far. Buffalo has had four days in the 60s and we hit 71 on March 18. Our monthly mean temperature is running a very substantial 6.3 degrees above average, our rainfall is .29 inch below average, and the snow total of 6.5 inches is 5.7 inches below average. All in all, that could rate as “not bad at all” up to this point.
Now, it’s time to unload the weekend forecast on you which takes us to a place many would rather not visit. After Friday’s spotty showers and brisk breeze, by Saturday predawn, some of the showers will mix with or turn to a bit of snow over hilly terrain. During a breezy Saturday, the occasional showers should be a mix or just wet snow at lower elevations, but a slushy coating of snow may show up on the Boston Hills and in the Southern Tier on hilly terrain.
The 15-25 mph west-southwest wind will put a definite bite in the air, combined with temperatures ranging from 37-42.
During Saturday night, the cold air will be deepening and an upper-level disturbance will increase the coverage of what will become all snow as temperatures fall into the mid 20s. Yes, it will stick, but the west-northwest flow will steer much of the moisture to the hilly terrain where it will accumulate more significantly, with much lesser amounts at lower elevations.
Sunday and Monday will be the two coldest days we’ve had in some time. Sunday will be the snowier of the two, with the most widespread snow likely Saturday night into the morning. If you’ve got a good eye, you may spot a few narrow bands of lake enhancement amid the widespread synoptic snow Sunday, courtesy of Lake Huron.
Again, the west-northwest flow will be lifted over the hilly terrain, increasing accumulations significantly over those at lower elevations. The coverage of snowfall in the afternoon should lessen a bit, but the modeled snow depth by late Sunday reflects the terrain (orographic) lift over the Boston Hills and Chautauqua Ridge.
The west-northwest breeze will run 15-25 mph, producing a wind chill in the teens with temperatures of 26-30 and Sunday night lows of 10-18. By Monday, winds will slacken to 12-18 mph, and lake snows off Lakes Huron, Ontario and Erie will diminish to spotty snow showers mixed with some sunshine. Temperatures, however, will still be bottomed out, with these forecast highs from the Weather Prediction Center.
Those readings will be close to 20 degrees below the average high of 46.
By Tuesday, under full sunshine and light wind, a high in the mid 30s will feel milder. Significant moderation will arrive Wednesday, out ahead of an area of low pressure that brings some rain showers back to the region. An increasing southeast downslope breeze should get our high back up to near 50.
We briefly peak in the low 60s on Thursday with some scattered showers from the nearby low. Fortunately, rainfall totals from this storm system don’t look at all excessive, though they will be sufficient to keep yards and fields on the muddy side.
By Friday, we’ll be cooling down in a northwest flow behind the departing low, but only to the seasonable mid 40s. There should be limited sunshine and a few spotty light showers possible.
In the extended range, the upper air ensembles favor a seasonably cool weekend as we begin April.
By way of comparison, last Friday these same ensembles did accurately project our current weekend to be much colder by comparison.
Looking out to around April 8, the American ensemble favors a rebuilding warmer ridge in the east, which would allow readings to head at least a little above average.
Unfortunately, the European and Canadian ensembles do not agree with this call, but at least they project a more zonal-Pacific upper level flow, which would afford us seasonable temperatures.
Finally, for gardeners and farmers, while our soil moisture is a little higher than usual for this time of year, it’s a small anomaly.
Better yet, we haven’t lost ground this month in the battle against mud.
If your eyes turn westward in either of those graphics, however, you’ll see the news is grim for megadrought-stricken California. The so-called rainy season has come up terribly short. From here on out, climatology dictates the dry season in most of California is getting ready to start, which would be the case even without climate change and the megadrought.