Don Paul: An unsettled Saturday leads to a downright cold and snowy Sunday

First, let’s look at what nature has done for Western New York so far. Buffalo has had four days in the 60s and we hit 71 on March 18. Our monthly mean temperature is running a very substantial 6.3 degrees above average, our rainfall is .29 inch below average, and the snow total of 6.5 inches is 5.7 inches below average. All in all, that could rate as “not bad at all” up to this point.

Now, it’s time to unload the weekend forecast on you which takes us to a place many would rather not visit. After Friday’s spotty showers and brisk breeze, by Saturday predawn, some of the showers will mix with or turn to a bit of snow over hilly terrain. During a breezy Saturday, the occasional showers should be a mix or just wet snow at lower elevations, but a slushy coating of snow may show up on the Boston Hills and in the Southern Tier on hilly terrain.

The 15-25 mph west-southwest wind will put a definite bite in the air, combined with temperatures ranging from 37-42.