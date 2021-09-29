Don Paul: An uneventful weather pattern this week

It wasn’t extreme, but for much of Western New York Wednesday brought the coolest morning so far this fall. Every location dropped into the 40s for the first time, with Buffalo reaching 46, many locales hitting the low 40s, and Little Valley and Alfred bottoming out at 39.
At this time of September, Buffalo’s average low and high are 50 and 67. When I write about higher probabilities of “above average” temperatures, this no longer routinely means 80 or higher (although it can happen … Buffalo’s record high for Sept. 28 is 90, set in 1946). So far, September has been running above average for Buffalo by several degrees, and rainfall has also been above average by nearly an inch and a half.
The rainfall surplus will receive no additions during these two last days of the month. As I wrote Monday, a large ridge of Canadian high pressure will dominate our region and the East, keeping us dry and cool.
Thursday will be the coolest day of the week, with a northerly flow keeping high temperatures in the upper 50s on the hills, with readings struggling to get past 60 on the Niagara Frontier. Under a mostly to partly sunny sky, the light wind speed will not add much chill to the air, and it will be a pretty day.
The dry ridge will be right over us on Friday, keeping wind very light with more abundant sunshine. Temps should recover to the mid-60s.
The approach of an area of low pressure into the central Great Lakes will mix more clouds with Saturday sunshine, bring the high temp closer to 70 and increase the chance for a few showers in the afternoon. The shower chance will increase Saturday night into at least a portion of Sunday, but coverage will be strictly scattered and amounts will not be heavy.
Sunday doesn’t appear to be a washout. However, Saturday daytime hours look to be drier than Sunday, with Sunday’s high temps in the upper 60s. European model coverage does not indicate a soaking or widespread rain, nor does the American GFS.
Early next week leaves us with a smaller chance of a few spotty, light showers and limited sunshine, under a partly sunny sky.
The eight- to 14-day Climate Prediction Center temperature probability outlook shows a 50-60% chance for warmer than average temperatures Oct. 6-12.
The CPC outlook is well supported by the modeled upper air pattern at that time, keeping warm high pressure stacked up to our north and northwest.
Jet stream on the move?
A new study published by the National Academy of Sciences projects the current strong warming underway will probably help to lift the primary atmospheric steering current, the polar jet stream, farther north. There are already indications this has begun to happen, and if realized to its full potential, a northward shift would have drastic impacts in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere, as seen in a NASA Global Visualization image.
Since the jet stream undulates and shifts its position and amplitude around a great deal, the evidence on this northward shift cannot yet be said to be conclusive.
The study lays out the likely consequences of such a poleward shift. The average position of the current jet stream brings southern Europe most of its rainfall, transporting storm systems across those latitudes. A relatively small average movement north would leave that region arid to semi-arid. Should the wavier (higher amplitude) jet stream move to northern Europe, the stronger high pressure ridges and alternating deep low pressure troughs would produce more frequent droughts and flooding events in a more unstable climate, as per the catastrophic central Europe flooding this summer.
On our continent, the northward shift would bring more prevalent warming in eastern North America along the coast, but with more frequent extreme weather events over the interior.
Study author Matthew Osman of the University of Arizona emphasized in a Scientific American article these scenarios are tied to the current, rapid rate of warming. Should humanity succeed in more drastically reducing reliance on fossil fuels, the shift would be smaller with lesser impacts between now and 2060 as the rate of warming is reduced. As is so often the case in mitigating the worst of a warming climate, “it’s up to us.”
One of the greatest unknowns is whether or not the jet stream will become wavier, as has been the case in recent decades – and often tied to a rapidly warming Arctic – or eventually smoother and lower amplitude. A wavier jet stream tends to produce more extreme weather events, with more frequently stalled storms and ridges lengthening flooding rains and droughts, respectively. A lower amplitude jet stream would reduce the number of blocking patterns in which decaying tropical cyclones stall while producing torrential rain, as was the case with Harvey in Texas or, more recently, Nicholas in the Gulf states. In other words, a “smoother” jet stream would better keep systems moving along and might lessen the frequency of extreme weather events. At this point, no such smoothing is on the horizon in most model simulations.