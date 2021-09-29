Don Paul: An uneventful weather pattern this week

Study author Matthew Osman of the University of Arizona emphasized in a Scientific American article these scenarios are tied to the current, rapid rate of warming. Should humanity succeed in more drastically reducing reliance on fossil fuels, the shift would be smaller with lesser impacts between now and 2060 as the rate of warming is reduced. As is so often the case in mitigating the worst of a warming climate, “it’s up to us.”

One of the greatest unknowns is whether or not the jet stream will become wavier, as has been the case in recent decades – and often tied to a rapidly warming Arctic – or eventually smoother and lower amplitude. A wavier jet stream tends to produce more extreme weather events, with more frequently stalled storms and ridges lengthening flooding rains and droughts, respectively. A lower amplitude jet stream would reduce the number of blocking patterns in which decaying tropical cyclones stall while producing torrential rain, as was the case with Harvey in Texas or, more recently, Nicholas in the Gulf states. In other words, a “smoother” jet stream would better keep systems moving along and might lessen the frequency of extreme weather events. At this point, no such smoothing is on the horizon in most model simulations.