Don Paul: After warmest August on record, meteorological fall has arrived

In meteorology, climate records by season are kept in three-month brackets across the year, partly for climate statistical convenience. Meteorological fall runs from Sept. 1 through Nov. 30, winter from Dec. 1 through Feb. 28, and so on. By that measure, meteorological fall has arrived. Unlike many other Sept. 1 days, it feels autumnal this year.
This follows the warmest Buffalo August on record, with a mean temperature of 75.7 degrees, edging out 2016’s 75.6. It wasn’t just the actual temperatures that accentuated the heat. It was an exceptionally humid August, with more days carrying sticky, often oppressive dew points above 70 than I can remember. Nighttime warmth and humidity lent another test of endurance for those without air conditioning. There were 16 nights with lows of 70 or higher, the most in a month, according to meteorologist Steve McLaughlin. That may not be bad in Tampa, but it’s far from what we’re acclimated to in Western New York.
Rainfall totaled 3.68 inches, a little above the average of 3.23 inches; nothing unusual there.
The heat is gone, for the foreseeable future. The average high and low now are down to 77 and 59. But Wednesday’s mid 60s on Southern Tier hills to low-mid 70s farther north were made to feel cooler by a brisk northeast breeze averaging 12-18 mph. Although this pattern change was forecast well in advance, the contrast still somehow seems abrupt. Temperatures will run a couple of degrees cooler Thursday, but with more sunshine to help out.
Canadian high pressure will dominate our region Thursday into Saturday, though on Saturday we’ll briefly get into the ridge’s milder return southwest flow in the afternoon.
That should boost our high to upper 70s, just a shade above average.
By late Saturday night and Sunday, the first in a series of cold fronts will be approaching the eastern Great Lakes, with several troughs of low pressure traversing our region Sunday into next week.
This will mean several rounds of occasional showers and isolated thunderstorms, along with slightly below-average temperatures.
The overall upper air pattern definitely looks autumnal in the northeast, with a deep trough in our region, and warm ridging displaced to the west.
That warm ridge continues to be bad news for the western wildfires.
This pattern also shows up in Climate Prediction Center temperature anomaly probabilities out to 8-14 days.
* * *
Models have been consistent all along our region would be spared any real impact from the remnants of Hurricane Ida, other than a few sprinkles closer to the Pennsylvania line. This is proving to be most fortunate on Wednesday. There is a frontal boundary to our south which is increasing lift of the moisture-laden air and creating a significant severe thunderstorm and tornado threat in parts of the middle Atlantic. The tornado threat is highest from near Washington, D.C. to central New Jersey.
In addition, there is a significant excessive rainfall threat which may lead to destructive flash flooding over already saturated soil from previous heavy rainfall prior to Ida.
The depicted high risk is a rarely-issued classification from the Weather Prediction Center. Actual forecast amounts, again keeping in mind this region was previously soaked by remnants of Fred and Henri, are alarming. Even NYC isn’t spared.
* * *
By any measure, Hurricane Ida was a monster. Highest sustained winds reached 150 mph prior to and during landfall. But the highest measured peak gust was 172 mph at Port Fourchon, about 45 miles southwest of New Orleans on an NWS-certified anemometer.
This was one of the three or four highest measured gusts of any U.S. hurricane. While Ida did not produce as much flooding within New Orleans thanks to the vastly improved system of levees installed since Katrina in 2005, the overall impact across Louisiana and parts of Mississippi is horrendous. More than 1 million customers remain without power, and many will not have power returned for at least a month. Food supplies in many communities are desperately low, as is potable water. This large stricken population must face this despair and misery in oppressive heat and humidity. There is no hint of “meteorological fall” in New Orleans, as can be seen in this Wednesday forecast for the next 7 days.
Economic damage estimates are still preliminary and very incomplete, ranging from some insurance trade association estimates of at least $20 billion to AccuWeather’s numbers running as high as $80 billion. It will be some time before we can move from the cataloguing acute catastrophic damages to the longer term costs, economic and societal.