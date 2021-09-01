Don Paul: After warmest August on record, meteorological fall has arrived

This was one of the three or four highest measured gusts of any U.S. hurricane. While Ida did not produce as much flooding within New Orleans thanks to the vastly improved system of levees installed since Katrina in 2005, the overall impact across Louisiana and parts of Mississippi is horrendous. More than 1 million customers remain without power, and many will not have power returned for at least a month. Food supplies in many communities are desperately low, as is potable water. This large stricken population must face this despair and misery in oppressive heat and humidity. There is no hint of “meteorological fall” in New Orleans, as can be seen in this Wednesday forecast for the next 7 days.