Don Paul: After frosty Friday start, a weekend warmup

Friday got off to a frosty start, with the coldest reading of 23 at Olean.

The bright sunshine and light wind should make up for it, even though the high in the low to mid-50s will still fall short of the average high of 61.

Although yards like mine show little sign of extensive dry vegetation, it’s a different story in open country. The very low humidity prodded the National Weather Service to give us a reminder about wildfires.

After another frosty start, Saturday brings more near total sunshine and slightly milder temperatures. A fairly light northeast wind will keep locations near Lake Ontario and the Chautauqua County shoreline in the 50s, but interior sections will reach the low 60s. It will be a beauty.

Sunday will be the warmer of the two weekend days, but our weather will grow more unsettled during the afternoon. A low-pressure system over the upper Midwest will push its warm front and more unstable air in our direction, after a dry morning.

The southeast flow ahead of the low should boost Sunday highs to the low 70s on the Niagara Frontier. Some models are holding the scattered showers and thunderstorms off until the end of the day, though there is some chance they could arrive by midafternoon. For now, with the drying downslope flow, my thinking favors the later arrival, in which case most of Sunday will be dry and warm.

Monday will remain mild and unsettled, with occasional showers and temps in the mid-60s.

Tuesday brings another low-pressure system out of the Midwest with an increasing risk for scattered showers and thunderstorms. The southeast flow could push temps to the low to mid-70s.

More occasional showers are likely behind the low and its cool front, with temps dropping back to the low 60s on Wednesday. Some drying is likely on Thursday, followed by still another Midwest storm system approaching next Friday.

All this does not bode well for our wet yards and fields. Seven-day total rainfall amounts will not be enormous, but with few good drying days after the weekend, evaporation from the soil will be at a premium.

All this is quite the opposite of the drought impacts I’ll be discussing in the article’s second section.

As for temperatures, there will still be a tendency for most – not all – days in the eight- to 14-day period to run below the low 60s average.

Drought elsewhere hits home on food prices, supply

Inflated food prices are going to be worsening in the coming months, tied to the megadrought in large parts of the West and California, and to a growing area of drought in much of our grain-growing region.

First, there is California’s plight. California grows over a third of the nation’s vegetables and more than two-thirds of our fruits and nuts.

The state of the megadrought in this most important agricultural state is grim, as seen in the latest U.S. Drought Monitor.

Apart from the huge shortfalls in winter snow and rain that have some links with climate change, the normal dry season now commences into late spring through at least early fall. The dry season occurs out of natural circulation patterns each year and is less impacted by our warming climate, unlike the overall megadrought. All this means the area of extreme drought will be expanding during the next few months, already starting from a very bad place even after some recent late-season rains.

The snowpack in the Sierra is running at about 38% of average for April. This means the desperately needed runoff from melting snow isn’t doing much to help raise levels in reservoirs. Most of the water in the snow is being absorbed by dry soil, or evaporating into the air.

California Agricultural Extension is already reporting a growing number of farmers are switching away from more water-intensive fruit and vegetable crops. Water supply shortfalls are only going to go more deeply into crisis stage in the coming months. Whatever planting choices are made, yields will be lower and prices will be higher, with supply problems of certain crops increasing.

To go with all this will be another terrible wildfire season, which has started earlier than usual in northern Arizona even though drought conditions there are not as extreme as in California.

For Western New York, it remains to be seen how much the fruit and vegetable gap can be filled by locally grown produce, excellent though it may be. It’s a safe bet we can all expect to continue to see more food price inflation when so many crops are in short supply.

Drought conditions are also expanding over a large segment of our grain-growing region, where so much wheat, soybeans, barley and corn is produced. Soil moisture shortages are already showing up early in the season,

The U.S. is also one of the world’s largest grain exporters. If our crop yields are low, this will not only threaten world food supplies, but it will also have a major economic impact for farmers and our balance of trade. When taken in concert with inevitable war-caused shortfalls in Ukraine, a huge wheat and barley producer, and Russia, grain supplies will inevitably be getting tighter.

Domestically, the drought outlook through the end of July in the Plains and California is worrisome,

