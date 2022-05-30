Don Paul: After a very warm Memorial Day, expect a muggy Tuesday and potential storms Wednesday

Sunday’s low humidity 77-degree high will be eclipsed on this Memorial Day, with readings headed toward the mid-upper 80s well inland along with moderate humidity. A comforting southwest breeze will pick up for the afternoon, keeping the Buffalo waterfront in the upper 70s. Regardless of temperature, the UV index will be high, especially before 4 pm. The breeze will produce waves of 1 to 2 feet on both lakes. A big, warm ridge of high pressure will buffer our region from a developing dangerous severe weather threat taking shape of the north central states.

The Storm Prediction Center defines the threat, which includes a chance for hurricane force gusts and a few intense tornadoes.

Meanwhile, we’ll deal with abundant sunshine and a high UV index. You can always track cloud cover on this automatically updating GOES satellite link.

Humidity will be edging up into a more uncomfortable range Monday night into Wednesday but still shy of what can be considered truly steamy or oppressive. The high-pressure ridge will continue to keep us rain-free Tuesday, with very warm and somewhat stickier conditions.

After a morning low in the mid 60s, the afternoon high will reach the mid-upper 80s inland, possibly reaching 90 in a few interior locations. A southwest breeze increasing to 15 to 22 mph will keep downtown and areas close to Lake Erie closer to 80, with the Buffalo Lake Erie temperature at an above average 58.

After a muggy Tuesday night with lows in the upper 60s, there is some concern over the dynamics associated with a cold front approaching from the west on Wednesday. Southwest winds at the surface with stronger westerlies aloft may produce enough wind shear to fire up at least a few severe thunderstorms with damaging gusts and isolated large hail.

The 15 to 25 mph low level wind off cooler Lake Erie may provide a little more atmospheric stability on the Niagara Frontier, but so far that tendency is not showing up in the models. While those models aren’t depicting a tinderbox situation, thunderstorms will have to be monitored for intensity.

SPC does estimate a 15% risk of severe storms to our region Wednesday.

Once the cold front passes, a significantly cooler and less humid air mass will move in Wednesday night into Thursday. A mix of sun and clouds will take our highs down to the upper 60s Thursday, slightly below average.

Some sun will outweigh mixed clouds Friday into both weekend days, with daytime highs moving back to the low 70s Friday, the mid 70s Saturday, and the upper 70s both Sunday and Monday.

For growers and gardeners, soil moisture is in good shape as of Sunday, close to average, a little wetter southwest of Buffalo.

Irrigation won’t be necessary for at least a few days. However, projected seven-day rainfall is unimpressive, and topsoil may begin to show noticeable drying by early next week.

The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting a weak tendency for temperatures most days through the six- to 10-day and eight- to 14-day periods to run below average.

In my own view, the upper air pattern ensembles favor seasonable temperatures more than they do below average, but it’s a small difference. Right now, other than Thursday’s more notable cooldown, there is no sign of a truly cool pattern setting up in the first couple of weeks of June, nor is there any sign of a hot pattern.

Pollen allergy sufferers have grass pollen now joining in with birch and ash to the estimated high levels in our region. The five-day pollen forecast from Pollen.com shows a slight reduction from the current high levels starting Wednesday, which could be due to scattered convection and continuing into Friday, possibly due to lighter wind speeds Thursday and Friday.

Heat hazards growing in urban areas globally

Buffalo seldom faces persistent heat wave hazards, even in the face of a warming climate. Around the world, growing urban areas, both expanding in size and population, are exposing hundreds of millions more people to potentially deadly heat sickness. In many parts of China, the Indian subcontinent, Africa and the Middle East, urban growth continues unabated both adding to the urban heat island effect and being further energized by global warming. Yale Climate Connections outlines a brief, new summary.

