Don Paul: After a rocky start to the week, weather gets smoother

First there were the noisy scattered strong thunderstorms overnight, a few of which were severe as they started their trip in our direction early Sunday evening from Michigan.
Following the passage of the first round of storms, there will be a strengthening southwest wind across the Niagara Frontier. This wind will be unrelated to thunderstorms, but will still produce a few gusts of 45-50 mph. Such a wind crossing the 62-degree waters in eastern Lake Erie may afford us the type of lake effect that buffers parts of the Niagara Frontier with a shadow of stability. On Monday this shadow most likely will be found in northern Erie and Niagara counties. This is reflected to some extent in the Storm Prediction Center outlook, where the risk of severe storms is lower closer to the lake, and somewhat higher farther inland (5% risk in green compared to 15% in yellow).
A trough of low pressure out ahead of a strong cold front will trigger some strong to severe storms, during the early and mid-afternoon on Monday.
Again, the risk of a severe storm with damaging winds in Buffalo and Niagara Falls is lower than the risk for Batavia, Rochester, Warsaw, Olean and Jamestown.
Following passage of the cold front, temperatures take a dive from Monday’s upper 70s and 80s down to the upper 40s-50 by dawn on Tuesday, with a high only in the low to mid-60s.
There were hopes of some widespread steadier rain behind the cold front to help with our rainfall deficit in much of Western New York. Now it appears most of that rain will miss our region and pass well to our east and south. Meanwhile, Buffalo’s rain shortfall is now up to 6.57 inches for the year as of Sunday evening, or well over a third below normal. Despite recent spotty storms, the soil moisture profile continues to worsen over most of our region.
In the interim, most guidance suggests the greatest rainfall amounts from Monday’s convection will focus to the south and southeast of the metro area.
Tuesday’s chill won’t linger long. After morning lows on Wednesday from some upper 30s in valleys and mid-40s elsewhere, afternoon temps recover to the low to mid-70s. By Friday, a full southwest flow brings midsummer warmth back to our region, heading up from Thursday’s low 80s into the mid-80s on Friday.
Some scattered showers and thunderstorms will begin to edge into Western New York by later Friday night and especially into Saturday. There are some early hints an area of low pressure with its warm front and trailing cold front might provide some dynamics for a few strong storms on Saturday.
As of now, the cooling behind next weekend’s cold front doesn’t look as impressive as this Tuesday’s cooling.
The Climate Prediction Center’s eight- to 14-day temperature probability outlook implies readings near average at the end of June into the Fourth of July. Average at this time of the year is not a bad thing, if this outlook works out.
CPC’s experimental three- to four-week outlook in which I place limited stock favors a warmer than average pattern for the first half of next month.
The cooler probabilities over the Gulf states are tied to frequent excessive heavy rainfall events with dense cloud cover prevailing more often than usual. That unfortunate pattern is already in place. With such saturated soil, it is more likely to persist than the warmth to the northeast.