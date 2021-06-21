Don Paul: After a rocky start to the week, weather gets smoother

Following the passage of the first round of storms, there will be a strengthening southwest wind across the Niagara Frontier. This wind will be unrelated to thunderstorms, but will still produce a few gusts of 45-50 mph. Such a wind crossing the 62-degree waters in eastern Lake Erie may afford us the type of lake effect that buffers parts of the Niagara Frontier with a shadow of stability. On Monday this shadow most likely will be found in northern Erie and Niagara counties. This is reflected to some extent in the Storm Prediction Center outlook, where the risk of severe storms is lower closer to the lake, and somewhat higher farther inland (5% risk in green compared to 15% in yellow).