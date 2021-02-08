Don Paul: A wintry week is here, with a wintrier weekend to come

We’ve already been quite cold, with a Buffalo low of 7 on Sunday and 8 on Monday. There will be a hint of a few degrees of moderation by Tuesday, but no real warmup is in sight this week nor probably next. The modest to moderate snowfalls which have impacted our region have been far from paralyzing, but they have been closing the snowfall deficit experienced by Buffalo.

In fact, in this young month Buffalo is, for the first time this winter, running about 5 inches above average. We are now just 2.7 inches below average since Dec. 1, and 10.7 below average for the cold weather season, at 55.6 inches.

In this cold pattern, the Great Lakes are responding with a faster ice buildup, as you would expect. Total ice cover is now at nearly 20%, up from 2.4% on Jan. 21. In this NOAA graphic, you can see where Lake Erie ice is thickening, and how much open water still remains.

This rapid icing trend will be continuing for some time to come. The Buffalo Lake Erie temperature remains at 33 degrees, 1 degree above the long-term average.