Don Paul: A wintry week is here, with a wintrier weekend to come

We’ve already been quite cold, with a Buffalo low of 7 on Sunday and 8 on Monday. There will be a hint of a few degrees of moderation by Tuesday, but no real warmup is in sight this week nor probably next. The modest to moderate snowfalls which have impacted our region have been far from paralyzing, but they have been closing the snowfall deficit experienced by Buffalo.
In fact, in this young month Buffalo is, for the first time this winter, running about 5 inches above average. We are now just 2.7 inches below average since Dec. 1, and 10.7 below average for the cold weather season, at 55.6 inches.
In this cold pattern, the Great Lakes are responding with a faster ice buildup, as you would expect. Total ice cover is now at nearly 20%, up from 2.4% on Jan. 21. In this NOAA graphic, you can see where Lake Erie ice is thickening, and how much open water still remains.
This rapid icing trend will be continuing for some time to come. The Buffalo Lake Erie temperature remains at 33 degrees, 1 degree above the long-term average.
We’ll be starting this week with some more modest snow. The much weaker lower level wind is allowing some lake snow to just hug the Lake Erie shoreline, which may include the Buffalo waterfront, on Monday. Later Monday night, a weak area of low pressure will bring widespread fairly light snow into our region. By the Tuesday morning commute, 1-2 inches will have fallen and may make for some slick spots.
With a temperature near 20, the snow will have a fluffier consistency and should be easy to clear from car windows. Most of Tuesday’s snow will fall in the morning, thinning out in the afternoon when readings will return to the upper 20s. A light wind will make the cold easier to take both Monday and Tuesday. Total snowfall in most locations will average just 2-3 inches by Tuesday evening.
By Wednesday, some limited sunshine will return with temps in the low to mid-20s and a thankfully light wind continues. Into midweek, temperatures will remain cold, but it will not feel nearly as cold as it did during the weekend, absent the brisk wind we had.
Support Local Journalism
We’ll be watching the location and track of a tremendous ridge of polar high pressure centered well to the northwest in Canada. That will be the source of the coldest temperatures. With the ridge displaced so far away, that will spare us the more bitter readings over the north central U.S.
This positioning will also displace the primary storm track well to our south and east. Weaker disturbances will bring us a few rounds of snow showers, especially Thursday night and Friday, but the threat of more significant snow will be confined to near the East Coast and well to our south.
Further out in time, the Canadian and American GFS models bring snow into our region Sunday from a deepening coastal low with a longer reach.
While this will bear watching, it should be noted the most recent run of the European model keeps this low too far out in the Atlantic to have such an impact. Storm track and precipitation uncertainties, as per usual, increase markedly by six to seven days out in time.
The huge polar ridge will edge more to the east by next weekend, bringing us a renewed surge of Arctic air. Daytime highs will probably run in the mid to upper teens.
The extended range ensemble suggests a little moderation early the next week in the upper air pattern, with the coldest air retreating westward.
But these same ensembles show a return to a colder pattern later in the week. A blocking ridge of upper level high pressure over Greenland will continue to force the polar jet stream to buckle southward over the north central U.S. most of the time for at least the next two weeks, delivering more Arctic air. The Climate Prediction Center also projects higher probabilities for colder than average air masses to dominate our region and much of the nation’s midsection in the eight- to 14-day period.
Meanwhile, snow cover has now reached the point where not only is there good skiing, but many snowmobile trails should be open. Here are the reported snow depths as of Monday morning.