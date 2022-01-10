Don Paul: A wintry week in Western New York

The week is starting out cold enough, though not matching Saturday morning’s low of 7 degrees. Monday has two ingredients lacking on Saturday, when the late evening high recovered to 38. One is localized lake-effect snow, focusing most heavily on the hilly terrain of Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties and the other element is a harsh wind chill. The daytime high, struggling to near 20, will be accompanied by a westerly 15-25 mph gusty wind, causing some blowing and drifting where the snow is accumulating.
The heavier band to the north late in the day will drop into the metro area during Monday evening, and briefly produce a squally snowfall as winds veer northwest and steer the band southward.
This transient band could bring 2-3 inches accumulation across the Northtowns and the metro area a little later this evening.
By early Tuesday, winds will become light and variable, cutting off the upwind connection to Lakes Huron, Ontario, and eventually Erie. Modeled snowfall totals don’t look all that impressive, but amounts on the Chautauqua Ridge and other hills may exceed model output by a few inches, coming up to 5-10 inches because of the fluffy nature of the snow in such cold temperatures.
A very weak southwest flow on Tuesday will vanquish the wind chill under a partly sunny sky, although actual temperatures will again struggle to pass 20, with a few very light snow showers possible in Chautauqua County.
By Wednesday, a moderating trend of sorts will establish itself on a brisk west-southwest flow, with the wind chill canceling some of the warming. A few flurries may pop up off the lakes, with readings reaching the mid-30s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.
Some more light snow showers will be possible Wednesday night and Thursday morning. A cold front will drop across our region by late Thursday, setting high temps back to the upper 20s-low 30s Thursday, and closer to 20 on Friday and Saturday, along with mainly dry conditions.
How are conditions looking for the playoff game? At this early point, the GFS takes an area of low pressure and brings it on a track too far south to impact our region during Saturday night’s battle with the New England Patriots.
During the same 24-hour time period, this is what the ECMWF shows.
So, early on both models are in approximate agreement.
Both models also are in agreement it will be a very cold night, with a wind chill ranging from +4 in the GFS to -4 in the ECMWF on an east-northeast breeze at 10-15 mph.
This time around, there doesn’t appear to be a model conundrum in which the GFS and ECMWF models are in stark disagreement with one another (it happens) on a storm track. However, there is the current Canadian GEM model, which paints an entirely different picture for Saturday evening, namely snow and wind.
For now, I’m going to largely disregard the GEM because it is such an outlier. Should the GFS and ECMWF begin to drift toward the GEM solution in future runs, this becomes another matter. At the very least, you can figure on a really cold night game in mid-January, which is not exactly a shocker.
Where there is nearly complete guidance agreement is in the ensembles of these three models, with many multiple runs of each model coming up with a mean solution. There appears to be strong evidence of an upper air “stretched” polar vortex next week, with two lobes dropping farther south. One would deliver modified polar air to the Midwest and Great Lakes, and the other lobe would bring the planet’s coldest air into Russia. The warmer ridge near Alaska favors this kind of buckling of the polar jet stream.
The problem with automated forecasts
The dream of fully automated weather forecasts has been realized, on many apps, phones and websites. The problem is, the automated forecasts don’t work well during complex weather situations, and really perform badly when there is poor model agreement. Over time, meteorologists develop varying degrees of pattern recognition, and become familiar with certain biases the different models have.
It would be foolhardy to dispute the fact that models and their ensembles have allowed us to make vast improvements in forecast accuracy, with more lead time in most cases over major events. This is not a profession in which seat-of-the-pants forecasting techniques will produce consistently good results. Last Wednesday night and Thursday, there was a fair amount of spread between the models on timing, placement and intensity of the lake-effect band. Neither the models nor meteorologists could operate independently. The humans needed to factor in the wind shear that slowed the development of the band Wednesday night. The shear effect was not prominent in most models. Some of us began to ponder it as a possibility during Wednesday due to the anticipated very strong winds arriving in the evening, though none of us “nailed” the longevity of the shear. The fact is, someone like me could recall through pattern recognition that lake snow bands had been disrupted in the past by such winds, even when models weren’t picking up on such shear.
There is a basic reality concerning human input in the man-machine mix in modern forecasting, as pointed out in WIRED: “Similarly, research published by NOAA Weather Prediction Service director David Novak and his colleagues show that while human forecasters may not be able to 'beat' the models on your typical sunny, fair-weather day, they still produce more accurate predictions than the algorithm-crunchers in bad weather. Over the two decades of information Novak’s team studied, humans were 20 to 40 percent more accurate at forecasting near-future precipitation than the Global Forecast System (GFS) and the North American Mesoscale Forecast System (NAM), the most commonly used national models. Humans also made statistically significant improvements to temperature forecasting over both model’s guidance. 'Oftentimes, we find that in the bigger events is when the forecasters can make some value-added improvements to the automated guidance,' says Novak."