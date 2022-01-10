Don Paul: A wintry week in Western New York

Where there is nearly complete guidance agreement is in the ensembles of these three models, with many multiple runs of each model coming up with a mean solution. There appears to be strong evidence of an upper air “stretched” polar vortex next week, with two lobes dropping farther south. One would deliver modified polar air to the Midwest and Great Lakes, and the other lobe would bring the planet’s coldest air into Russia. The warmer ridge near Alaska favors this kind of buckling of the polar jet stream.

It would be foolhardy to dispute the fact that models and their ensembles have allowed us to make vast improvements in forecast accuracy, with more lead time in most cases over major events. This is not a profession in which seat-of-the-pants forecasting techniques will produce consistently good results. Last Wednesday night and Thursday, there was a fair amount of spread between the models on timing, placement and intensity of the lake-effect band. Neither the models nor meteorologists could operate independently. The humans needed to factor in the wind shear that slowed the development of the band Wednesday night. The shear effect was not prominent in most models. Some of us began to ponder it as a possibility during Wednesday due to the anticipated very strong winds arriving in the evening, though none of us “nailed” the longevity of the shear. The fact is, someone like me could recall through pattern recognition that lake snow bands had been disrupted in the past by such winds, even when models weren’t picking up on such shear.