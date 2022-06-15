Don Paul: A short steamy spell, maybe some severe storms, then cooler

Let’s begin by showing you what we missed Monday night. I had broadcast Sunday and written here Monday about a developing mesoscale convective complex that would come barreling by not that far to our south. It followed that trajectory, which as you’ll see, was a very fortunate thing for Western New York. I invite you to scroll down and look at some of the more than 400 reports of straight line wind and large hail damage from this destructive complex of violent thunderstorms, traveling at tremendous speeds toward the southeast.

During today, we will be heading into the long-advertised spell of heat and humidity, which I detailed last Friday and again on Monday. Even with the warm front separating us from a hot and oppressively humid air mass remaining just to our southwest today, temperatures will be jumping to the upper 80s (cooler near the immediate lakeshores) to near 90 in some interior locations.

Out ahead of this warm front, strong to severe storms were already tracking northwest to southeast late this morning north of Lake Ontario, with warnings already issued by Environment Canada.

The Storm Prediction Center has our region at 5% risk for severe thunderstorms today and tonight.

This convection is “elevated” ahead of the warm front, meaning the unstable layer of air is aloft and not really connected with the surface. Because of the elevation, the storms will not be affected by the cool waters of the lakes. It will become a very warm and increasingly humid day, with only a light breeze, as dew points climb through the muggier 60s. Not far to our southwest behind the warm front, dew points are in the oppressive mid-upper 70s in Ohio, with heat advisories and more dangerous heat warnings in effect. As early as 10 a.m., it was already 88 degrees in Cleveland and Columbus with afternoon highs headed well into the 90s.

While it will grow increasingly uncomfortable in Western New York into Thursday, we will not be reaching these extreme levels experienced over much of the Midwest.

It appears most of the scattered Wednesday convection will stay north and east of the metro area, and models are in poor agreement as to timing or placement of any activity overnight. However, I can say Wednesday night will be the muggiest we’ve experienced this year, with an overnight low near 73 and the dew point rising up to 69-72, with or without convection.

On Thursday, with the warm front passing off to our northeast, and the cold front trailing to the west, any convection will be surface based, rather than elevated. That is, it will be possible for the 65 degree Lake Erie waters to have some mitigating effect on storms caught up in a brisk southwest lake breeze off the relatively cooler lake on the Niagara Frontier. Temps will reach the mid 80s, maybe higher closer to Lake Ontario. There will be a few scattered thunderstorms early in the day with the passage of the warm front, but the greater threat appears more likely out ahead of the cold front later in the day. If this kind of stabilizing lake effect materializes, the threat of severe weather in the metro area and across much of the Niagara Frontier would be somewhat lower, with a greater threat well inland to the east and south of the metro area. This tendency is reflected in several models later in the day.

Still, dew points will be high and provide enough moisture to pose a threat of torrential downpours in storms. There will also be enough change in wind speed and direction with increased altitude — wind shear — to produce some supercell thunderstorms, especially inland. SPC has our region at an overall 15% risk of severe thunderstorms with damaging winds.

With that, SPC also estimates a 15% risk of hail greater than 1 inch in diameter in some storms.

There is even a 5% risk for a few tornadoes.

While I do believe these limited threats will be greater inland, all of Western New York should be on the alert for potentially dangerous storms by mid/late afternoon. (The Corporate Challenge organizers will have to keep a weather eye out.) SPC notes the possibility of “supercellular development” and enough shear to possibly produce “a few tornadoes” in our region.

Once this cold front passes by, we enter the “ahhh” portion of the forecast by Friday, with cooler temperatures and falling humidity. It will be partly to mostly sunny and breezy, with a high near 75 and dew points falling through the 50s.

Saturday will be the coolest of the next seven days, with temps reaching only the upper 60s under a mostly sunny sky, and with a fairly brisk north-northwest breeze. Dew points will be exceptionally low.

On Sunday, Juneteenth, we’ll be right under the ridge of high pressure bringing bright sun and a high UV index, with slightly below average temps in the low 70s.

By Monday, moderating temperatures will set in as we get into the warmer southwest flow behind the ridge. The dashed line in this graphic is a low-pressure trough, capable of setting off a few showers under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. The high will be a seasonable 75.

A few rounds of showers and thunderstorms will return Tuesday and Wednesday, with the passage of a couple of warm fronts. That will bring some heat back to our region, with a Tuesday high in the low 80s, and the mid 80s on Wednesday. Along with this, yes, humidity will again be on the rise. Early hints point to slightly cooler and less humid conditions returning later next week, though not as cool as what reaches us this Friday into the weekend.