Don Paul: A roller-coaster pattern replaces the persistent cold

When we had 15 out of 16 days this month during which we never got out of the 20s, that could be called persistent cold. Those days are over for the foreseeable future. We’re now heading into more typical late winter ups-and-downs, and Wednesday is an up. It will be the warmest day since Dec. 24, when we hit 54. We’ve had no 50 degree days in January or, so far, in February, which is unusual. Some interior locations will probably make it, even with a strong southwest wind off the icy lake. (The Buffalo National Weather Service posted this graphic at 5 a.m., and have since adjusted the Buffalo high temperature upward a few degrees.) You’ll note the wind advisory, which is short of a high wind warning. Some parts of the counties in the advisory will probably see a few gusts approaching 50 mph into the early evening. Lots of snow will melt today, and some will “sublimate” directly from the frozen state into water vapor in the air. In physics and chemistry, sublimation is a process by which a substance goes directly from a solid to a gas … feel free to impress your friends with that tidbit.
Meteorologist Tom Niziol, retired Weather Channel Winter Weather Specialist and former Buffalo NWS Meteorologist in Charge, posted some excellent advice for those who might venture out onto Lake Erie ice in the next couple of days. The lake was up to 86% ice coverage last Friday, even as the major lake effect to the south was setting up. As of Tuesday, it’s now down to about 68%, and a lot of that reduction is due to the gusty winds shifting the looser ice around. Niziol tweeted this satellite imagery on Tuesday, which nails down his point. In this second tweet, if you look carefully you can actually see the ice moving.
Combining the thaw with strong winds is a potential recipe for disaster should careless individuals overestimate the stability of the ice.
Ahead of a cold front, some rain showers later Wednesday will be wind-driven, taking the warm edge off the upper 40s.
Behind the front, temperatures will take a modest seasonable plunge. We’ll be back to the low 30s on Thursday, with a 12-18 mph west-southwest breeze, and in the mid 30s on Friday with a light wind. (For a change, when I engage in my fill-in work at WIVB on Thursday and Friday, there will be no advisories or warnings to talk about, and my run of meteorological mayhem will be in a hiatus.)
By Saturday, the thaw is on again for thermometers with low-mid 40s, but it will be far from a pleasant day. A gusty wind will carry a few scattered wet snow and mainly rain showers, and the wind will keep a chill in the air.
We will likely encounter a southwest wind of at least 20-30 mph with gusts to over 40.
Sunday will be the nicer weekend day, with a partly sunny sky, a lighter wind, and temps recovering to well above average.
Another brief cooldown arrives for Monday and Tuesday. These quick changes are more typical of late February and March. Back in the midst of our cold spell, I wrote about a moderating pattern change for the latter part of the month and the start of March. That part of the forecast is verifying. A few days ago, the Climate Prediction Center expressed its confidence in an overall mild pattern with higher probabilities for above-average temperatures most days well into mid-March.
The usual caveat applies: Not every single day will be mild, just as our Thursday temperatures will be a little below average. Lengthier ups and shorter downs are probably going to prevail. The battle between warm and cold air masses can still provide some stormy weather from time to time, so keep your knees loose. Winter is edging back, but it hasn’t left the building yet.