Don Paul: A roller-coaster pattern replaces the persistent cold

When we had 15 out of 16 days this month during which we never got out of the 20s, that could be called persistent cold. Those days are over for the foreseeable future. We’re now heading into more typical late winter ups-and-downs, and Wednesday is an up. It will be the warmest day since Dec. 24, when we hit 54. We’ve had no 50 degree days in January or, so far, in February, which is unusual. Some interior locations will probably make it, even with a strong southwest wind off the icy lake. (The Buffalo National Weather Service posted this graphic at 5 a.m., and have since adjusted the Buffalo high temperature upward a few degrees.) You’ll note the wind advisory, which is short of a high wind warning. Some parts of the counties in the advisory will probably see a few gusts approaching 50 mph into the early evening. Lots of snow will melt today, and some will “sublimate” directly from the frozen state into water vapor in the air. In physics and chemistry, sublimation is a process by which a substance goes directly from a solid to a gas … feel free to impress your friends with that tidbit.