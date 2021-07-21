Don Paul: A respite from the floods

Dew points will be dropping back to the mid- and low 50s. While that is not “bone dry” air, it will be dry enough to allow for some decent evaporation aided by more abundant sunshine for several days. A brisk breeze would have been helpful to speed the drying, but winds will be on the lighter side into Saturday. The absence of much wind will allow ponded water, puddles and mud to sit longer than they would otherwise. It is also possible some of these ponds and puddles will provide a breeding ground for additional mosquito larvae, so we’ll probably need to keep insect repellent handy.