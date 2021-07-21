Don Paul: A respite from the floods

After some soggy smugness about a good forecast for a bad Saturday event, nature took my smugness down on Tuesday.
During Tuesday, I had to play catchup and post on social media we were headed into a potentially major severe weather and flooding event. That was after a mere mention of a “few downpours” in my Monday forecast article for Tuesday’s cold-front approach. Nature has a way of doing that, more times than I care to remember.
The surface map from the Weather Prediction Center late Tuesday shows the basic features underlying the dangerous setup for the severe weather.
Early in the day, before I even powered up my computer, the Buffalo National Weather Service put out a very good heads up on the potential trouble, which includes the Storm Prediction Center upgrade of a severe thunderstorm risk, which was less apparent on Monday.
Following up, I rushed through some analysis and posted a forecast update Tuesday morning in the comments section of my Monday Buffalo News article:
“IMPORTANT TUESDAY FORECAST UPDATE: A 15% Risk for Severe TStorms with damaging winds and isolated large hail will develop this afternoon for the northern portion of WNY. Strong to Severe storms will be approaching from NW to SE by mid/late afternoon into early evening, reaching Lake Ontario counties first. These storms will also likely produce some heavy to torrential downpours and may lead to localized poor drainage or flash flooding. The Severe threat will be somewhat lower/Marginal farther south in WNY: https://www.spc.noaa.gov/products/outlook/day1otlk_1300.gif
Wednesday will be much more comfortable, cooler, less humid, and partly to mostly sunny.
And, yes, the haze you can see is tied to massive wildfire plumes over western North America. The NY DEC has issued an Air Quality Alert for small particulates in the air."
Tuesday's storms arrived on schedule, with SPC issuing a severe thunderstorm watch for all but the Southern Tier counties of Western New York. Shortly after the watch, the warnings began to fly. I posted this radar time lapse of “training” cells, with repetitive passage of torrential, powerful storms in Niagara County.
At 5:35 PM, cells are “training” over the same locations in the northwest third of Niagara County. Major flash flooding appears likely, in addition to what has already occurred. pic.twitter.com/UQjlDSoGjA— Don Paul (@donpaulbitsosun) July 20, 2021
In addition to several severe thunderstorm warnings, NWS followed with flash flood warnings for the worst-affected parts of Niagara and a small part of northern Erie County. During the evening, my WIVB colleague Andrew Baglini posted the NWS Doppler Radar rainfall estimate for this area.
These radar estimates are mind-blowing. State of emergency in Niagara County. Awful flooding tonight. pic.twitter.com/qKNikeU1iB— Andrew Baglini (@AndrewBaglini4) July 21, 2021
The National Weather Service posted its spotter reports on Wednesday.
There were a few unofficial rainfall measurements of over 5 inches in Niagara County, including in Lockport. And, there were also many reports of hail measured at 1-1.5 inches in diameter, the largest sized hail here in a number of years. Besides some property damage, it is too early to know if fruit growers suffered losses in their orchards.
The Buffalo NWS posted a list of some of the severe thunderstorm damage across the area.
The entrance of badly needed drier air is readily visible on high-resolution GOES satellite imagery.
Dew points will be dropping back to the mid- and low 50s. While that is not “bone dry” air, it will be dry enough to allow for some decent evaporation aided by more abundant sunshine for several days. A brisk breeze would have been helpful to speed the drying, but winds will be on the lighter side into Saturday. The absence of much wind will allow ponded water, puddles and mud to sit longer than they would otherwise. It is also possible some of these ponds and puddles will provide a breeding ground for additional mosquito larvae, so we’ll probably need to keep insect repellent handy.
Between Wednesday afternoon and nearly all of Saturday, Western New York should be rain-free, a rarity in this sodden month. Buffalo received less rain than locations farther north Tuesday, coming in at .42 inch. This brings the monthly total to 6.99 inches, which is 4.98 inches above normal. The record for the wettest July is 8.93 inches, which is still in reach.
Showers will begin to reappear by Saturday evening, and showers and thunderstorms appear likely for Sunday, with several features evident on a forecast surface map.
In addition to the implied threat of locally heavy downpours with thunderstorms, there are early hints of some severe storm potential mentioned both by SPC and modeled in a severe weather index produced by Dr. Michael Ventrice.
Let’s enjoy the next three days with afternoon highs in the mid- to upper 70s and more comfortable humidity. Weekend temps will approach 80, with an increase in humidity by later Saturday, ahead of those showers and eventual thunderstorms.
All smugness aside, I will keep you updated both in The Buffalo News and on WIVB. The extended range upper-air pattern favors most days next week and out to two weeks running above average in high temperatures.