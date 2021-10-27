Don Paul: A nice weather window ahead of next rainfall

The Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation, or AMOC, continues to show signs of slowing down due to climate change. A new study summarized in Science Daily supplies more evidence that freshwater ice melt from glaciers and the Greenland ice cap is diluting the salinity of the waters in the North Atlantic. Saltier water is heavier, and sinks to the sea bed, steered in this tremendous current toward the warm tropical latitudes. There, the water warms and flows north and northeast again, transporting enormous amounts of heat to the northern latitudes in the Atlantic. Within AMOC lies the Gulf Stream.

Should this slowing continue, the further weakening of AMOC and the Gulf Stream would drastically reduce heat transport northward, and allow more extreme winter weather to occur at more northern latitudes in eastern North America and Europe. There is already growing but still inconclusive evidence this process is underway, tied to diluted salinity born of high latitude warming increasing the freshwater ice melt rate.

As the University of Arizona’s study leader Jianjun Yin put it in describing the weakening of northward heat transport: "Think of it as two highways connecting two big cities," Yin said. "If one is shut down, the other one gets more traffic. In the atmosphere, the traffic is the daily weather. So, if the ocean heat transport slows or shuts down, the weather becomes more extreme."

As I’ve written in previous articles, this regional cooling amidst global warming may seem counterintuitive, but there is a large and growing body of data strongly suggesting this is real.

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.