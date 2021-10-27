Don Paul: A nice weather window ahead of next rainfall

Wednesday has brought clearing slowly advancing southward after a couple of days as dreary as can be recently remembered. The word dank comes to mind. Rainfall was widespread, with heaviest amounts to the east in Orleans and Genesee counties.
Buffalo’s October rainfall is now up to 4.98 inches, well above the average of 3.41 inches.
The nor’easter off the Atlantic seaboard did its worst well east of Western New York. The rainfall reports compiled by the New York City area National Weather Service dwarf our totals. The rain there produced extensive, serious flooding and flash flooding.
The winds associated with the storm were ferocious in the New York City and southeast New England region, with the strongest gusts targeting the Cape Cod vicinity.
The confirmed gusts this morning were posted by NBC News 10 in Boston.
To give you some perspective, the strongest gust ever recorded in Buffalo was 82 mph, on Feb. 16, 1967. Extensive and widespread wind damage has been reported. Fortunately, astronomical tides are at their low stage, lessening coastal flooding to some extent.
Our nicer weather window opening Wednesday will peak on Thursday, with abundant sunshine and moderating temperatures reaching 57-60 inland from Lake Ontario. There will be a brisk easterly breeze, keeping some chill in the air, at 15-22 mph, stronger at the Lake Ontario shoreline. If you take a bike ride, you’ll have a nice tailwind going west, but when you turn around you’ll have an annoying headwind going home.
By Friday, another vigorous low pressure system will be headed east-northeast, with a brisk easterly breeze again.
It appears most of this storm system’s rain will hold off until Friday afternoon on the Niagara Frontier, but start earlier in the day to the south of the metro area. Rainfall totals from Friday into Saturday will be significant but well below the threshold at which flooding would be a problem.
Support Local Journalism
Saturday will not bring much improvement, although rainfall coverage will be more intermittent and lighter, compared to Friday night.
Sunday may begin with some patchy drizzle and a few stray light showers for tailgaters, but it will be the drier of the weekend days. Much but not all of the game should be rain-free, with a west-northwest breeze of 10-15 mph and some gusts to 20. The game-time temperature will be in the low to mid-50s. A bit of sun might peek through in the afternoon, but you can skip the sunscreen.
Halloween weather doesn’t look too macabre for the trick-or-treaters.
A stray light shower or two can’t be ruled out, but it should be mainly dry with temps slowly falling through the 50s, along with a 10-15 mph breeze.
In the extended range, temperatures still look to be falling below average early next week with a warm ridge moving west at upper levels, and a chilly trough dropping east.
The Climate Prediction Center sees this trend as well in its temperature anomaly probability outlook. Current indications point to the core of the chilliest air remaining more over the Midwest rather than the eastern Great Lakes, so nothing extreme is in the offing.
Climate change study
The Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation, or AMOC, continues to show signs of slowing down due to climate change. A new study summarized in Science Daily supplies more evidence that freshwater ice melt from glaciers and the Greenland ice cap is diluting the salinity of the waters in the North Atlantic. Saltier water is heavier, and sinks to the sea bed, steered in this tremendous current toward the warm tropical latitudes. There, the water warms and flows north and northeast again, transporting enormous amounts of heat to the northern latitudes in the Atlantic. Within AMOC lies the Gulf Stream.
Should this slowing continue, the further weakening of AMOC and the Gulf Stream would drastically reduce heat transport northward, and allow more extreme winter weather to occur at more northern latitudes in eastern North America and Europe. There is already growing but still inconclusive evidence this process is underway, tied to diluted salinity born of high latitude warming increasing the freshwater ice melt rate.
As the University of Arizona’s study leader Jianjun Yin put it in describing the weakening of northward heat transport: "Think of it as two highways connecting two big cities," Yin said. "If one is shut down, the other one gets more traffic. In the atmosphere, the traffic is the daily weather. So, if the ocean heat transport slows or shuts down, the weather becomes more extreme."
As I’ve written in previous articles, this regional cooling amidst global warming may seem counterintuitive, but there is a large and growing body of data strongly suggesting this is real.