Don Paul: A mostly dry Saturday gives way to potential storms Sunday; expect heat next week

The next time we see showers before the weekend’s out, if someone tries to soothe feelings with “Oh well, we needed the rain,” feel free to give them a quizzical look.

To sum up, we won’t need any rain for a while. To top off the expected Thursday morning rain, the intensity of Thursday evening’s scattered thunderstorms added another heavy-handed dose of localized downpours. Buffalo’s Thursday rainfall total was 1.05 inches, adding to the hefty totals from Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

At the airport, the monthly total is now up to 2.58 inches for just the first nine days of the month, running 1.51 inches above average. For the year, our liquid is now at 18.76 inches, 2.22 inches above average. That’s not a huge anomaly, but it will come in handy if we move into a dry spell.

Friday’s mostly to partly sunny sky and a decent breeze should help get some evaporation going with temperatures recovering to the low 70s. After a mostly clear and seasonably cool night, some limited moisture will make its return into Western New York on Saturday. Limited is the key word here, as the disturbance driving any development of convection will be poorly organized. It appears the majority of a seasonably mild Saturday will be rain-free, with a few spotty showers or thunderstorms possible in the afternoon.

If you really want to thread the needle, the southwest flow off 61-degree Lake Erie seems to favor most of the weak convection to set up away from the metro area and the Allentown Arts Festival. The daytime high will reach the mid 70s with a helpful southwest breeze of 10-17 mph to cool the crowds. The sky will be partly sunny, as modeled.

For Saturday boaters, a south-southwest 10-knot breeze will produce waves averaging 1 foot on both lakes. Lake Erie should be mainly dry, but a couple of late-day showers or thunderstorms may reach western Lake Ontario.

The Sunday forecast is the dicier of the two weekend days, with better chances for more numerous showers and thunderstorms at times, and rain-free periods as well. This particular high resolution model brings in a round of organized convection in the predawn hours, thinning out the activity by later in the morning. If this timing were to verify, this would be better for the festival, giving some dry time back to the festival for at least several hours.

Most models are suggesting considerable dry time by midday and for much of the afternoon, with a brisk south-southwest breeze and marginally higher humidity. Temps will reach the low-mid 70s. Despite the depicted lessened afternoon precipitation in the models, a few stray thunderstorms cannot be ruled out.

Bottom line: Saturday is looking like the drier of the two weekend days for festival attendance.

For Sunday boaters, a south-southwest breeze of 15-20 knots will diminish later in the day, producing peak waves of 2-3 feet. The wind will veer to the north toward evening behind a cold front. A limited thunderstorm hazard will exist on both lakes.

Monday looks partly to mostly sunny, dry and seasonably mild with a high near 75. This will precede a warm-up that begins to develop on Tuesday. The high will move up to near 80, and as the depicted warm front draws near later in the day, a few showers or thunderstorms may begin to pop.

Mid-summer warmth returns on a muggier Wednesday, under a partly sunny sky with a chance for scattered and occasional showers and thunderstorms. Wednesday will be one of the warmer days of the year so far.

On Thursday, the day of the Corporate Challenge, will bear some watching with a projected passage of a warm front followed by a cold front. With muggy conditions, these fronts may have the potential to set us up for a couple of rounds of more intense thunderstorms, though we are still well out ahead this system, meaning there is considerable uncertainty.

By Friday, a less humid, more comfortable air mass will move in, with daytime highs in the upper 70s. Overall, in the six- to 10-day period the Climate Prediction Center favors above-average temperatures for our region, and I have no reason to differ with its outlook.

By the following weekend, the upper air ensembles favor the warmest ridge bringing real heat to the center of North America.

Earliest hints point to this hot ridge modifying before it moves east into our part of the country later in the month. There are now higher confidence signals in the extended range guidance the second half of June will be warmer than average on most days.

