Don Paul: A mostly chilly week ahead; sneak peek at Thanksgiving

Our snowfall deficit has vanished. You might be hard-pressed to tell, but as of Friday, official Buffalo snowfall for the season was running 2.7 inches below average. With all the expected melting that has occurred, not that much was on the ground by late Monday morning at lower elevations. At high elevations, more of the slushy accumulation has survived.

First came Saturday morning’s snow, minor even on hilltops. Then came Sunday night and Monday morning’s fresh batch of widespread (synoptic) snow, which was a little more impressive, bringing Buffalo’s seasonal total to about half an inch above average.

The cold west-northwest flow will keep some lake-effect going into early Tuesday with reduced coverage. Most of what little falls on the Niagara Frontier will be liquid until late Monday evening, then turning back to light snow showers when temps drop back through the 30s.

On the hilly terrain, some additional accumulation is likely, and this modeled representation is not unreasonable: