Don Paul: A mild holiday in a week that starts, finishes cold

Locally, our temperatures will peak in the low to mid-30s. Again, there may be some slick spots for early drivers from the diminishing lake-effect, but nothing that would impact the airport. Despite the cold temps, winds will be lighter than on Monday, making for less wind chill.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Wednesday is also looking to be a good travel day for fliers. Despite some hype you may have heard on network newscasts last week, the nation’s weather will be mostly conducive for air travel, with the possible exception of the Denver hub. There is a small chance an area of low pressure may bring enough snow to cause some delays there, which would slow travel for many heading west for the holiday.

However, the Denver National Weather Service and most models are keeping the snow south and west of Denver as of this writing.

Locally, we’ll be warming up on the southwest flow behind the big eastern high pressure ridge, with plenty of sunshine to help. The afternoon high may approach 50 near Buffalo.

Hints last week of some spotty precipitation late Wednesday night for the inevitable party people have vanished, so at least we’ll have dry roads with seasonably mild readings in the 40s.