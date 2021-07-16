Don Paul: A lot wetter before it gets better

If you think July’s been wet, there’s no argument there (after a dry first half of the year). Now, we face a surge of moisture into Saturday that has the potential to cause some flooding problems. A Buffalo National Weather Service graphic, largely based on Weather Prediction Center output, tells the story.
With the precursor conditions of higher soil moisture and fuller streamflow volume from recent rains in place, there is less room for rainfall absorption than there would have been in June. With that in mind, WPC has placed Western New York at marginal risk of isolated flash flooding Friday night, elevated to 15% risk of scattered flash flooding on Saturday, into the evening. Flash flooding is distinct from flooding in that rapid rises of water on streams, creeks and flood-prone roads are implied in shorter timespans, presenting greater sudden flood hazards.
With GOES satellite imagery focusing on water vapor in lower levels of the atmosphere, you’ll be able to track the surges of potentially excessive moisture heading into our region.
Initially during Friday, slightly cooler and drier air had worked its way into the Niagara Frontier, with a few brief sunny breaks. But with the proximity of the cold front that slipped just south of the metro area before stalling, there is still a pathway for showers and some thunderstorms to cross the region into Friday evening, especially south of Buffalo where dew points are higher.
This stationary front will provide a pathway for bigger surges of atmospheric moisture later Friday night into Saturday.
Most individual forecast models are also depicting localized heavy rainfall arriving later Friday night into Saturday, matching up well with WPC’s risk assessment. Splitting meteorological hairs, there appears to be a trend of modeled heaviest amounts falling north of the Southern Tier this time around, as seen in a high-resolution model favoring more rain on the Niagara Frontier.
This tendency can also be seen in the WPC 48-hour projected rainfall totals.
The heaviest rain staying north also shows clearly in this high-res model, with some pretty impressive totals when you match the coloring with the legend.
Support Local Journalism
The rainfall will come with a brisk, cooler northeast wind Saturday, around 15-20 mph north of the Southern Tier, and lighter to the south. This will keep temperatures in the 60s to low 70s north, and the mid-70s south, closer to the frontal boundary.
Let’s move on to the second half of the weekend, which is an entirely different story. The showers will begin pulling away from our region late Saturday, and give way to drier high pressure taking over for Sunday. It will be seasonably warm again, with moderate humidity and a partly to mostly sunny sky.
On a light northwest to west breeze, temperatures should approach 80 or edge into the low 80s on the Niagara Frontier, with mid- to upper 70s farther south under early fog and a little more cloud cover. Boaters will face a wind averaging 10 knots, with wave heights of 1 foot or less on Lake Erie and 2 feet or less on Lake Ontario.
Next week, the passage of several frontal boundaries will bring a few rounds of showers with extensive dry time dominating much of the time. Current indications point to lighter amounts than what we’ve been experiencing this week, as seen in a WPC animation.
That may be far from perfect, but it will be a lot better comparatively. Temperatures will run in the low to mid-80s Monday and Tuesday. Behind a Tuesday evening cold front, daytime highs will return to the mid- to upper 70s Wednesday into Friday, with lower humidity much of the time.
If you’ve been as annoyed by the heat and humidity as I have, the six-to-10-day Climate Prediction Center outlook will afford you some relief, with cooler and drier conditions becoming more likely.
The extended range upper air ensemble, while bringing some relief to the East, is still very bad news for vast portions of the interior of the West. The hot ridge of high pressure will remain over the inland West, producing scorching heat, inevitably worsening the megadrought and fueling the already ahead-of-schedule wildfire season.
In this western drought monitor map, if you scroll down to "statistics" near the bottom and compare the current percentages of D 3-4 (extreme drought) and D 5 (exceptional drought) you can see how drastically conditions have deteriorated from one year ago.