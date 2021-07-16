Don Paul: A lot wetter before it gets better

If you think July’s been wet, there’s no argument there (after a dry first half of the year). Now, we face a surge of moisture into Saturday that has the potential to cause some flooding problems. A Buffalo National Weather Service graphic, largely based on Weather Prediction Center output, tells the story.

With the precursor conditions of higher soil moisture and fuller streamflow volume from recent rains in place, there is less room for rainfall absorption than there would have been in June. With that in mind, WPC has placed Western New York at marginal risk of isolated flash flooding Friday night, elevated to 15% risk of scattered flash flooding on Saturday, into the evening. Flash flooding is distinct from flooding in that rapid rises of water on streams, creeks and flood-prone roads are implied in shorter timespans, presenting greater sudden flood hazards.

With GOES satellite imagery focusing on water vapor in lower levels of the atmosphere, you’ll be able to track the surges of potentially excessive moisture heading into our region.