Don Paul: A dangerous next two days for the South

This is not the way the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center looks today:
I took this photo back in late spring 2012, during an American Meteorological Society conference at SPC in the National Weather Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma. It was a totally quiet severe weather day across the country, and the calm atmosphere at SPC in Norman was evident … although only a year earlier, an EF-4 monster had touched down about 100 yards from this building. The Center has Kevlar-lined walls and windows which can withstand 250 mph winds, which is a good investment considering its location, the cost of its equipment, and the safety of its expert staff and technicians.
The morning SPC convective outlook tells a totally different story for today. For several previous days these outlooks have been pointing to an exceptionally volatile period, peaking Wednesday.
It is rare for SPC to use the “High” risk nomenclature for any part of the country, including what is commonly called tornado alley. The probability for tornadoes ahead of any outbreak today is alarmingly high.
On a day like today, SPC issues a special plain language statement for the public, hoping it will receive wide dissemination in the media (it will).
NOAA also provides an informative video on the basics about severe weather watches from SPC and specific warnings from local NWS forecast offices: FAQ: What's a Watch? - YouTube
Wednesday’s risks are being spawned by a potent low pressure system centered over Oklahoma. A rich supply of warm, moist air from the Gulf will flow ahead of the low’s trailing cold front and behind its leading warm front.
This part of the storm’s counterclockwise circulation is known as the warm sector. Much drier air will flow in from the west aloft, with the moist, buoyant flow ahead of the cold front flowing from the south. The kind of clockwise turning of wind direction with increased altitude is a form of wind shear, and it will be exceptionally strong today. The shear was depicted on the 7 a.m. balloon sounding taken by the Shreveport, LA NWS office Wednesday morning. Look at the wind barbs near the center of the chart, and note how they veer from southerly near the surface to west-southwesterly with higher altitude, along with greater velocities.
The wind shear combined with the moisture and buoyancy parameters for rapidly rising parcels of the very unstable air in the warm sector is a classic setup for rotating supercell thunderstorms, the worst of which will occur later today and tonight. SPC details the peak risk circumstances: “Buoyancy will be slow to decrease after sunset and with eastward extent based on the prevalence of upper 60s dewpoints, while very favorable wind profiles will maintain the threat for long-track, intense tornadoes with both warm sector supercells, as well as supercells within the broken band along and ahead of the surface wind shift progressing eastward across MS by early tonight.”
You can track ongoing tornado watches on this link (https://www.spc.noaa.gov/products/watch/).
Watch for PDS, or “particularly dangerous situation” watches which are infrequently used to denote unusually volatile setups for large, long track tornadoes.
Unfortunately, Thursday appears likely to be a very dangerous day for a large area of the southeast, right up to the Atlantic coast.
The map is interactive for probabilities on tornadoes and damaging winds (straight line) as well as large hail.
Around these parts, our weather negatives will be miniscule by comparison. After a sunnier Wednesday afternoon with moderating temperatures getting close to 50, a raw northeast wind will develop during Thursday. This will make a chilly period of rain feel even chillier, with the gusty wind coming up to 15-30 plus, and temperatures dropping from the low 40s into the upper 30s later in the afternoon.
In fact, a little snow may mix in or even take over before sunset, with a couple of inches possible on some hills to the southeast, especially closer to the Pennsylvania line.
Bright sunshine returns for Friday, and we’ll need it. Temps will only reach the mid 30s, with a chilly breeze. Plenty of sunshine prevails on both Saturday, with seasonable highs in the mid 40s, and Sunday, with warming highs reaching the mid-upper 50s. By early next week, we’ll be cruising in the low 60s.