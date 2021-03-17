Don Paul: A dangerous next two days for the South

NOAA also provides an informative video on the basics about severe weather watches from SPC and specific warnings from local NWS forecast offices: FAQ: What's a Watch? - YouTube

Wednesday’s risks are being spawned by a potent low pressure system centered over Oklahoma. A rich supply of warm, moist air from the Gulf will flow ahead of the low’s trailing cold front and behind its leading warm front.

This part of the storm’s counterclockwise circulation is known as the warm sector. Much drier air will flow in from the west aloft, with the moist, buoyant flow ahead of the cold front flowing from the south. The kind of clockwise turning of wind direction with increased altitude is a form of wind shear, and it will be exceptionally strong today. The shear was depicted on the 7 a.m. balloon sounding taken by the Shreveport, LA NWS office Wednesday morning. Look at the wind barbs near the center of the chart, and note how they veer from southerly near the surface to west-southwesterly with higher altitude, along with greater velocities.