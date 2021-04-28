Don Paul: A bumpy start to some unsettled weather the next few days

A frontal boundary, some instability and strong winds aloft may combine to produce a limited threat of severe thunderstorms with damaging gusts and possible hail Wednesday afternoon into the evening hours.
The Storm Prediction Center/SPC has part of Western New York at 15% risk and part at 5% risk during this period. This map will update several times into early tonight to assess the estimated risk probabilities and technical text. Don’t be disturbed if the text seems indecipherable … it’s written for meteorologists who, like every scientific discipline, possess our own language with our own acronyms.
While this is not a classic “tinderbox” setup, the situation will bear monitoring. One of the ingredients, some strong westerly winds higher up in the atmosphere riding above southerly winds near the surface, was already in evidence in early morning weather balloon soundings.
The clockwise turning of the wind direction with increased altitude is a form of wind shear that can favor severe and sometimes rotating supercells. Note the difference from the strong westerlies aloft in the above link to the light southeasterly flow closer to the surface.
Again, even with these factors I’ve mentioned, at this writing this does not appear to be a setup for a major severe outbreak on the Niagara Frontier. After temperatures jump well into the 70s (except much cooler close to Lake Ontario), a southwest surface wind off 45-degree Lake Erie developing during the mid- to late afternoon may turn out to be a saving, stabilizing grace. It may confine most of the focused threat more to the east and south of the metro area, inland from the lake.
You can track the radars in the region here.
Following these convective cells, cooler and periodically wet conditions will be setting up for Thursday into Friday, with Thursday the wetter of the two days. While much of Western New York should receive significant and needed rain, it appears the heaviest amounts will be closer to the Pennsylvania line and in the Southern Tier.
Actual modeled rainfall amounts look genuinely heavy closer to the state line, with much of this falling during Thursday.
With our warm front having sunk back to the south, cooler temperatures will return. Thursday will be seasonable from Buffalo southward, but only in the 50s closer to Lake Ontario, with a north-northeast flow. From the metro area southward, readings will range from 60 to 63.
Showers will be fewer in number on Friday compared to Thursday, but a gusty west-northwest wind will put a genuine chill in the air. Readings will range from the low to mid-40s on the hills to 47 to 50 on the Niagara Frontier, and the 15- to 30-mph wind will make it feel colder. There even are a few models that suggest some wet snowflakes Friday morning at higher elevations.
Saturday will still be cool with much of the day rain-free, but some scattered showers will probably return later in the day, with highs in the low to mid-50s. Clouds will fill in after some morning sunshine.
Sunday still brings a threat of a couple of periods of showers but with some rain-free time as well. The best news about Sunday is we’ll be on the road to thermal recovery, losing the unseasonable chill.
Unfortunately, Monday still looks unsettled with a shower threat for parts of the day. That threat will linger into Tuesday. However, we’ll hold on to the seasonably mild trend with high temps in the low to mid-60s.
Total rainfall over the next seven days will easily erase any semblance of drought conditions in our region. Click here for an estimate from the Weather Prediction Center.
On the good news side of the ledger, the Climate Prediction Center gives us higher probabilities for above average temperatures most days in the six- to 10-day period, and I concur.