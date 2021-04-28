Don Paul: A bumpy start to some unsettled weather the next few days

Again, even with these factors I’ve mentioned, at this writing this does not appear to be a setup for a major severe outbreak on the Niagara Frontier. After temperatures jump well into the 70s (except much cooler close to Lake Ontario), a southwest surface wind off 45-degree Lake Erie developing during the mid- to late afternoon may turn out to be a saving, stabilizing grace. It may confine most of the focused threat more to the east and south of the metro area, inland from the lake.

You can track the radars in the region here.

Following these convective cells, cooler and periodically wet conditions will be setting up for Thursday into Friday, with Thursday the wetter of the two days. While much of Western New York should receive significant and needed rain, it appears the heaviest amounts will be closer to the Pennsylvania line and in the Southern Tier.

Actual modeled rainfall amounts look genuinely heavy closer to the state line, with much of this falling during Thursday.