Don Paul: A better Saturday, then Sunday heads downhill

Thursday’s convective rainfall had been forecast well in advance to pose the threat of localized downpours, with the probability of poor drainage flooding in some locations. The fact that significant rainfall “was needed” by much of the Niagara Frontier got washed aside by some excessive totals, as posted on Friday by the Buffalo National Weather Service .

After Thursday’s deluges, just about anything would be an improvement, but don’t look for much of a true drying trend. For one thing, the high pressure system behind a cold front is weak. As I mentioned Thursday night on WIVB, there won’t be enough vertical mixing in the lower atmosphere to clear out all the clouds on our driest day, Saturday, which follows a damp, gray Friday with some lingering spotty showers and a rumble of thunder or two. By Saturday afternoon, however, partial sunshine should return in most locations, but even by afternoon an isolated light shower can’t be ruled out over the hills on an otherwise dry day.