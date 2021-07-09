Don Paul: A better Saturday, then Sunday heads downhill

Thursday’s convective rainfall had been forecast well in advance to pose the threat of localized downpours, with the probability of poor drainage flooding in some locations. The fact that significant rainfall “was needed” by much of the Niagara Frontier got washed aside by some excessive totals, as posted on Friday by the Buffalo National Weather Service.
What was less defined but still mentioned in earlier forecasts was a limited threat of severe thunderstorms which materialized Thursday before 4 p.m., and which did indeed produce some damage.
After Thursday’s deluges, just about anything would be an improvement, but don’t look for much of a true drying trend. For one thing, the high pressure system behind a cold front is weak. As I mentioned Thursday night on WIVB, there won’t be enough vertical mixing in the lower atmosphere to clear out all the clouds on our driest day, Saturday, which follows a damp, gray Friday with some lingering spotty showers and a rumble of thunder or two. By Saturday afternoon, however, partial sunshine should return in most locations, but even by afternoon an isolated light shower can’t be ruled out over the hills on an otherwise dry day.
The partial sunshine will be accompanied by milder temperatures, returning to the mid-upper 70s (average high is 80), and humidity will be moderate, rather than high. A light north-northwest breeze will average 10 knots or less for boaters, with waves generally under a foot. Winds will still be light on Sunday, but if you’re going to boat, I recommend you choose Saturday, not Sunday.
By Sunday, a warm front will begin to advance back in our direction, increasing cloud cover and moisture, and starting an overall downhill trend.
Most models are already advancing a new round of showers into Western New York during the day, moving from south to north.
The driest part of the day may be early, but the threat of scattered showers and an increase in areal coverage will trend upward as the day progresses. It will not be a day favorable for outdoor plans. More frequent and numerous showers and a few thunderstorms will be likely during portions of Sunday night and Monday, as seen in both the American GFS and European ECMWF models.
By Tuesday and Wednesday, any frontal boundaries will be more distant, and the frequency of occasional showers and thunderstorms will drop off.
With the approach of another weak cool front next Thursday, shower and storm chances will tend to increase again, although we may get into a bubble of drier air behind the front by Friday. As for comfort levels next week, some heat and humidity will be with us through at least Thursday, with daytime highs averaging in the low-mid 80s.
While that’s not extreme, the extended nature of the warm and humid conditions can be wearing on many people. After Thursday’s torrents, the need for additional rainfall is obviously low. However, rainfall potential starting Sunday into Thursday may again be considerable, keeping in mind that summertime convection coverage is always uneven owing to the cellular nature of showers and thunderstorms.
There will be minor ups and downs with our temperatures, but the overall probabilities for running warmer than average most days extends out through at least two weeks, as seen by the Climate Prediction Center.
With extended range upper air ensembles supporting that CPC call, I see no reason to disagree. However, the high pressure ridging over the interior of the west suggests more scorching heat for that portion of the nation.