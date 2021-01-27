 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Big chill on the way: Highs in teens, wind chills much lower
0 comments
top story

Big chill on the way: Highs in teens, wind chills much lower

Support this work for $1 a month
1012188140-00006 (copy)

Icicles at the Great Baehre Conservation Park in Amherst.

 John Hickey/News file photo

A big chill will settle in to Western New York for the end of this week. 

High temperatures are expected to be in the teens, while wind chills will be in the single digits for much of Western New York, according to the National Weather Service. 

"Bitterly cold wind chills" Thursday and Friday night prompted the service to issue a hazardous weather outlook for all eight counties of Western New York. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Wind chills are expected to be near or below zero throughout Western New York. 

The Buffalo forecast calls for a high of 28 on Wednesday, but temperatures are expected to top out in the teens from Wednesday night until the weekend.

Thursday's forecast is a high of 20 and a low of 15. Friday's high is 19 while Saturday's is 18; both nights the low is 10. Temperatures are expected to return to the 20s on Sunday.

Winds in Buffalo are expected to range from 10 to 15 mph Thursday and Friday.   

There is not much significant snow expected to accumulate over this time, with less than a half-inch possible in Buffalo Thursday night. 

The hazardous weather outlook is in place for Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties, in addition to other areas off Lake Ontario from Rochester to Watertown. Wind chills in northern New York could reach 15 below zero. 

0 comments

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Staff Reporter

Long Island native, University at Buffalo graduate, part of the breaking news and criminal justice team for two years. Hired by The News in 1999, I covered high school sports for 15 years before being named deputy sports editor.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News