Big chill on the way: Highs in teens, wind chills much lower

A big chill will settle in to Western New York for the end of this week.

High temperatures are expected to be in the teens, while wind chills will be in the single digits for much of Western New York, according to the National Weather Service.

"Bitterly cold wind chills" Thursday and Friday night prompted the service to issue a hazardous weather outlook for all eight counties of Western New York.

A much colder air mass will reside over the area the next couple of days. Wind chills will drop to frigid temperatures the next couple of nights. See the graphic for more details! pic.twitter.com/frPAKbyUm2 — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) January 27, 2021

Wind chills are expected to be near or below zero throughout Western New York.

The Buffalo forecast calls for a high of 28 on Wednesday, but temperatures are expected to top out in the teens from Wednesday night until the weekend.