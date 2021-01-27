Big chill on the way: Highs in teens, wind chills much lower

A big chill will settle in to Western New York for the end of this week.
High temperatures are expected to be in the teens, while wind chills will be in the single digits for much of Western New York, according to the National Weather Service.
"Bitterly cold wind chills" Thursday and Friday night prompted the service to issue a hazardous weather outlook for all eight counties of Western New York.
A much colder air mass will reside over the area the next couple of days. Wind chills will drop to frigid temperatures the next couple of nights. See the graphic for more details! pic.twitter.com/frPAKbyUm2— NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) January 27, 2021
Wind chills are expected to be near or below zero throughout Western New York.
The Buffalo forecast calls for a high of 28 on Wednesday, but temperatures are expected to top out in the teens from Wednesday night until the weekend.
Thursday's forecast is a high of 20 and a low of 15. Friday's high is 19 while Saturday's is 18; both nights the low is 10. Temperatures are expected to return to the 20s on Sunday.
Winds in Buffalo are expected to range from 10 to 15 mph Thursday and Friday.
There is not much significant snow expected to accumulate over this time, with less than a half-inch possible in Buffalo Thursday night.
The hazardous weather outlook is in place for Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties, in addition to other areas off Lake Ontario from Rochester to Watertown. Wind chills in northern New York could reach 15 below zero.