Ask Don Paul: Is the California megadrought over?

We can begin with some good news for Southern California, after we have witnessed video reports of one destructive storm after another, causing loss of life and still-incalculable property damage in the state. On Monday, this radar imagery shows the last in this stream of atmospheric river-driven monster storms getting ready to pull east of the state by late Monday night.

While the Northern Pacific atmospheric river will still be targeting the Pacific Northwest and occasionally northern California, the southern branch will be drastically weakening and allow dry weather to return for the remainder of the week and into next weekend.

The Climate Prediction Center 6-10 day precipitation probability outlook for the West is also drastically improving as we get into next week.

The scope of the megadrought focusing on the southwest extends back for about 22 years. During that time, the Colorado River Basin and its giant reservoirs such as Lake Mead and the network of California reservoirs have been stricken with increasing huge water deficits. Water use restrictions much of this year in the region have continued to grow more stringent out of emergency necessity. A number of hydroelectric generating facilities have been threatened by shutoffs due to low flow, and millions of acres of varying crops became nonsustainable even with irrigation, with farmers having to switch to less water-dependent crops. Early in 2022, a UCLA study estimated 42% of the soil moisture deficit over much of the West has been directly linked to human-caused climate change, with details and links in this short article.

To be sure, despite the destructive nature of the excessive California rainfall, these storms and atmospheric rivers have brought some real improvement to the state reservoir network. The state Department of Water Resources posted updated water levels since the deluges on Sunday.

Some reservoirs are still below their historical average for midwinter, but the improvement over levels prior to this onslaught is notable. A state water official characterized the current situation California faces for NBC News last week: “California is experiencing – coincidentally – both a drought emergency and a flood emergency,” said Karla Nemeth, the director of the state Department of Water Resources, adding that she attributed the situation to the impacts of climate change.”

Although the flood-drought cycles in California are often characterized as “boom or bust,” the reality is “bust” has been far more dominant during the 22-year megadrought, far beyond prewarming climatology. One of California’s infrastructure problems is the inadequacy of what appears to be a network of high-capacity reservoirs that should be up to the task of water storage. Unfortunately, these reservoirs were designed for an earlier climatology, in which increased longevity and severity of droughts was not yet calculated into future planning. The water storage capacities are simply inadequate for the new climate. In fact, a few reservoirs actually had to release some of their water and allow it to run off during these recent flooding episodes. Jeffrey Mount, a senior Fellow at the California Water Policy Institute told NBC News, “Weeks of intense rain still haven’t filled the state’s largest reservoirs, which reveals how severely the drought withered its water supply. Overall, much of the precipitation that has fallen during the atmospheric river storms won’t be stored for summer use.

“The vast majority of the water on the land is running off,” Mount continues. “There is no economically viable way to store it.”

From approximately May to September the state will be essentially bone dry. California is dry in the summer, and that has been normal climatology long before the accelerated warming climate took hold. Since the vast majority of the rainfall has been running off, the normal dry summer will again cause reservoir levels to drop drastically. The deficits over recent decades have resulted from inadequate wet seasons.

Still, snowpack in the Sierra is now higher than it’s been in years, and even if a wetter pattern doesn’t return in February and March, that natural storage will provide some relief as spring progresses. However, the relief may be reduced by the hotter temperatures increasing melt and evaporation rates. California could not be the number one state for agricultural productivity without its water storage capacity, limited though it may be, and its huge population could not be supported either.

In the meantime, the latest seasonal drought monitor does now take into account the improved drought status in much of the West compared to a few months ago, when conditions looked like this as opposed to the Jan. 10 update.

On another topic, a University at Buffalo emergency management expert has formulated some proposals to depersonalize some of the political and administrative tendencies that can slow preparation in the face of an imminent extreme blizzard, adding to the human cost. Dr. Natalie Simpson wrote this important opinion piece for NBC News.com, and I found it to be a very instructive read for all of us, including our political leaders.

Milder weather returns, with a few small bumps

With the Buffalo Lake Erie temperature back up to a warm 37 degrees after bottoming out at 32 degrees following the Christmas weekend blizzard, I’ve had more than a few worried inquiries as to whether that spells big lake-effect snow troubles. Given the right circumstances, a southwest flow of polar air coming up the fetch of the lake, it would. But such circumstances are not likely to show up around here in the next week. Our lake snow season is far from over, but we’ve got a healthy buffer of above-average temperatures offering us protection for some time to come. After Monday afternoon’s recovery to the upper 30s, a weak area of low pressure will bring a minor mixed bag of precipitation to the region. But when it comes to “minor,” even a thin coating of ice can cause problems on untreated surfaces. There may be a few pockets of freezing rain to start the morning drive Tuesday.

This will diminish to a few spotty light showers before afternoon, as temps head toward the low 40s, with a brisk southwest breeze developing.

There could still be a few leftover spotty rain and wet snow showers on a mostly dry Wednesday, with the high near 40.

Thursday will probably begin with some mixed rain and snow, turning over to mainly rain showers as temps climb to the low 40s on an east-southeast flow. The low pressure center will be tracking too far to the north to bring us significant snow from the colder side of its circulation.

There is a chance of a short period of limited lake snow Friday morning in the chillier flow behind the departing low, before most snow showers shift southward.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and seasonably chilly, with readings reaching the low 30s.

Game day Sunday is currently looking at least OK. Early tailgaters will encounter temperatures in the upper 20s. A mostly cloudy sky may bring a few light rain or wet snow showers, but there will be plenty of dry time, and tolerable temps.

As of this writing, indications point to a southwest breeze of around 10 mph with occasional gusts to near 20.

Finally, upper air ensembles still suggest a colder pattern returning to the central U.S. and Great Lakes later in the month, due to a building, stacked ridge of high pressure off the West Coast connecting with a colder trough farther east. However, recent runs suggest this pattern flip will have less impact than first indicated.

No extrapolations to lake-effect potential can yet be drawn from this pattern evolution.