Ask Don Paul: Is 'feels like' a good weather term?

“Feels like” has become a ubiquitous term in public weather forecasting, particularly in television and radio during the last few decades. It is a shorthand way of expressing the wind chill and heat indices, as opposed to the actual temperature minus any effects from the wind during cold weather and a combination of heat and humidity during very warm weather. “Feels like” does not ignore these indices, but it can give a somewhat misleading impression of how the temperature, wind, and humidity will be felt by just about anyone stepping outdoors.

Before I get to the defined science on the actual indices, I’ll explain my simple problem with “feels like.” The combination of a cold temperature with a brisk breeze will not feel the same to someone shoveling snow as it will to someone standing and waiting for a bus in the same combination of factors. In the summer, the combination of a hot temperature combined with a high dew point will not feel the same to someone yanking weeds in the garden as it will to someone sipping a mint julep and reading a Stephen King novel on a chaise lounge under a shady tree.

It is difficult to claim precision in determining “feels like.” Even when using the actual indices, human activity in the face of such conditions can still mitigate the impacts of wind chill and heat indices. But the indices are at least closer to more precision in determining heat loss or heat retention. As far as wind chill goes, it applies to heat loss from exposed skin, not from penetrating chill you still might feel under a winter coat. It has limited applications, but it is a mathematical attempt to estimate how quickly a person might succumb to frostbite or hypothermia from excessive heat loss from the skin. There are even multiple complex equations and varying formulae which have been modified to determine wind chill over the years (earlier models were found to overestimate heat loss, and failed to take into account human activity). If you’re interested in the complexities, Wikipedia has an excellent topical article.

It's not that I’m claiming “feels like” is fatally flawed, or the wind chill index to be mathematical nirvana. But the wind chill index models, first developed in Antarctic research and then adapted and further refined by government weather services comes closer to elusive accuracy. Here is the handy National Weather Service reference chart, which includes a basic equation used in the model.

This index chart can be very useful in determining hazards for outdoor activities, particularly in more extreme conditions. If you prefer to do your own calculations, the NWS Weather Prediction Center offers this.

Sometimes the end result wind chill or heat index temperatures are expressed as the “apparent temperature” in science, but that would require another set of explanations if we wanted to use the phrase in broadcasting. In any case, I don’t use “feels like,” and neither does the National Weather Service. So there!

The Buffalo NWS just released a detailed summary of the huge November lake-effect storm, which you can access here.

And, here in The Buffalo News, we drew comparisons between that event and the devastating Christmas Blizzard of ’22 in the Across the Sky Podcast, where I am the guest this week.

Snow and mixed precipitation coming our way

After a wintry-feeling Tuesday with a cold breeze, a wintry-looking Wednesday arrives with a well-organized low pressure system moving closer to us during the morning.

Snow will advance from south to north across our region during the mid and late morning, accompanied by a brisk southeast breeze that may produce some limited blowing snow at 15-25 mph as the snow begins to accumulate.

As warmer air filters in aloft due to the low center passing west of us, the cold air near the surface will grow shallower, and widespread snow will begin to convert to sleet, possibly some brief freezing rain, and then just rain showers by mid-late afternoon from the Southern Tier to the metro area. Snow may be more persistent to the north, closer to Lake Ontario.

Temperatures should be above freezing for the afternoon commute, so road crews should be able to treat road surfaces effectively, though some snow will continue well north, and some frozen precipitation may still be found at higher elevations.

Average accumulations by midafternoon will likely range from 2 to 3 inches, with a little more toward Lake Ontario.

During the evening, most of the mixture will turn to plain rain for several hours. As the low pressure center passes off to the east, colder air will return on a northwest flow before the Thursday morning commute, bringing snow back across the region. With a brisk northwest breeze and readings falling back into the upper-mid 20s, there will be some slick surfaces and limited blowing snow during the morning drive, though accumulations will be modest.

Snow shower coverage will diminish by afternoon, and the evening commute will go easier, though some scattered snow showers will redevelop.

Friday will be a quieter day, seasonably cold, with a mostly to partly cloudy sky and a few flurries. More snow showers will arrive late Friday night with the approach of another cold front, along with a more noticeable wind chill on Saturday.

Some more snow is likely by Sunday as an area of low pressure approaches our region. While some accumulation is likely, at this time this does not appear to be a major system. A daytime high will reach the low 30s, but readings will begin falling later in the day as colder air returns behind the low, dropping into the 20s.

Amounts may be heavier over the hilly terrain, closer to the passing low center.

Colder-than-average temperatures will prevail on Monday at least into midweek.

This colder trend looked more impressive about 10 days ago, and appeared to have more staying power in the Great Lakes and northeast. However, newer ensemble upper air guidance suggests a temporary midweek moderating trend, with temperatures at the critical (to precipitation type) 850 millibar/5000 foot level returning closer to average for a couple of days. However, this same guidance now points to a much colder trend at that level by late next week into the following weekend.

That shade of blue indicates temperatures in the lower atmosphere will be running well below average, and the newest ensemble run suggests this cold trend will extend well into the following week. The caveat here has been more inconsistency than usual in these ensembles, so the extent of this midwinter cold trend is not yet high confidence.

Lake Erie remains at a mild 36 degrees, three above average.