Ask Don Paul: How is winter shaping up?

It is only natural for people in my profession to expect questions on the winter outlook at this time of the year. This curiosity on the part of many audience members and readers picks up as we move into mid-autumn, particularly after early cold spells have come and gone.

One stimulant – I call it an irritant – in this curiosity in our region is a television commercial for an insulation company, warning ominously of the tough winter “already forecast.” To which I respond, “forecast by whom?” The graphic in the commercial looks like a Farmers Almanac winter outlook.

Regular followers of me or virtually any meteorologist know nearly all of us regard the Farmers Almanac seasonal forecast as not worth the paper it’s printed on. This year I was particularly amused by the “Shivery, Wet, and Slushy” designation for the far Southeast. That’s the kind of quality control that can be hard to come by. I’ll dispense quickly with such nonsense. There is no way to summarize a national winter outlook with such colorful language even in mid-November, let alone early autumn.

The Farmers Almanac suffers from a major handicap, in that its “secret formula” has no basis in science. That a business establishment should attempt to capitalize on such gibberish should come as no surprise, I suppose. In any case, no one can argue against good insulation, cold winter or not. It reduces energy use and lowers energy bills year-round, provided it’s a reputable product, installed properly and at a competitive price.

There are many variables that affect the atmospheric circulation around the globe in general, and across North America in particular. Of these variables, the El Nino Southern Oscillation, or ENSO, is the only such variable that can often give a signal months in advance of what phase is most likely. ENSO includes El Nino, La Nina and near neutral conditions. Then there are the variations within ENSO. The difference between a strong ENSO and a weak El ENSO make a large difference on ENSO’s overall impact whether it’s El Nino (warmer than average subtropical Pacific waters in the central and eastern Pacific) or La Nina (cooler than average subtropical Pacific waters in the same places). Right now, the ongoing La Nina is headed into its third consecutive year, which is very rare. The cool waters are quite evident in a NOAA sea surface temperature graphic.

If ENSO were the key and dominant variable, seasonable outlooks would have a higher verification rate because the signals on ENSO phases often arrive months in advance. In particular, an especially strong El Nino has been linked with higher confidence winter outlooks for warmer than average winter conditions across much of the northern U.S., as depicted in a NOAA Climate Prediction Center graphic (keeping in mind no two El Ninos or La Ninas are identical).

We have had no such strong El Nino for several years, and only a few El Ninos achieve such amplitude to create consistent, well-defined impacts.

This year, the signal continues to point to La Nina conditions, expected to begin weakening again later in the winter months, as explained in a NOAA blog.

So, we have this one dominant signal, shown to be weakening in mid- and late winter. Alas, there are many other variables that occur on a much “shorter fuse.” There are the North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO), the Arctic Oscillation (AO) and the most complex and esoteric of all, the Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO), to name only some other variables. (Read this British Met Office MJO explainer at your own risk, but be aware there is much more research needed to be done on this important but less understood variable.)

These other variables can, at times, have impacts that overwhelm the expected climatology of an ongoing ENSO La Nina or El Nino. When ENSO is weak to begin with, its impacts are even more vulnerable to being overwhelmed by the other variables. The problem here is the NAO, AO and MJO can only be predicted with reliability about two weeks in advance, rarely stretching to three weeks. February 2015, lest we forget, was the coldest month on record for Buffalo, with an extremely frigid mean temperature of 10.9 degrees. What I’m saying here is no one in mid-October could have predicted such an extreme monthlong event would arrive in February.

With all these looming caveats in mind, the Climate Prediction Center has a mandate to produce such a long-range outlook despite the limitations and uncertainties of science (in other words, they have to do it). Click here for the most recent projection from the CPC for December through February.

La Nina’s dominance played a large part in the location of expected cooler-than-average temps in the blue area. Again, however, what couldn’t be foreseen when this outlook was created were phases of the NAO, AO and MJO during this time period. Any one or all of these short-fuse variables can throw a monkey wrench in this outlook and that, readers, is the main reason I no longer do seasonal outlooks … that, and the memory of February 2015.

Local forecast warms up, then gets wet

During a beautiful Tuesday, temperatures are already going to be lapping at the 70-degree mark, and surpassing that on Wednesday under the spell of a warming downslope southerly flow getting us back into the 70s. This is all in advance of a strong cold front headed our way Wednesday night, and crossing our region early Thursda.

Rainfall amounts by late Thursday will range from close to .5 inch on the Niagara Frontier and likely will be heavier over some parts of the Southern Tier with uneven coverage.

Thursday will be seasonably cool, with readings slowly falling through the 50s.

On Friday, partly to mostly cloudy and cool conditions continue with a high in the low to mid-50s, along with a brisk breeze.

Saturday brings a fine autumn day to our region with abundant sunshine and a southwest flow sends a high near 60 our way. Sunday, another frontal system will be crossing our region with scattered and occasional showers, and temps in the mid-50s, probably falling later in the day.

A second cold front will reach us Monday, sending daytime highs back to the chilly mid-40s on Tuesday.

As for Kansas City, where the Bills play this week, things are looking up in more ways than one. Saturday looks lovely, with a mix of sun and clouds and a high near 70. Sunday will be dry and bright. For early tailgaters, a cool morning low near 45 will give way to game-time temps in the mid-60s with tons o’ sun. A northeast breeze will reach 10-15 mph during the game – not a major factor.

Finishing up back in our region, probabilities for our temperatures next week still favor chilly readings for this time of the year.

As a point of conversation, there continues to be good upper air pattern ensemble agreement showing a very cold trough over our region by early next week.

If such amplitude is reached in the cold upper level low, a little lake-effect of the non-liquid variety would become a distinct possibility around Tuesday-Wednesday.