Ask Don Paul: How do YOU rank the snowstorms?

I’m in my 38th year in Western New York, so I’m going to undertake my subjective ranking only on storms during those years. The Blizzard of ’77 remains in a class by itself as a deadly ground blizzard. Besides, I was in Wichita that winter wondering what it must have been like to be here. You needn’t agree with my rankings. I’m coming at them with a personal as well as statistical and scientific view.

With that, I begin with the Blizzard of ’85, the paralyzing rock ’em-sock ’em blizzard that is also known as Jimmy Griffin’s six-pack storm. It occurred in my first winter here, after a relatively benign beginning to the season, over the period of Jan. 19th through the 21st. Fortunately, it came as no surprise. Even so, it was quite an introduction for me, and resulted in the first National Weather Service blizzard warning since 1977. It arrived with a roar late Saturday morning on the 19th, with thundersnow and howling winds with total whiteouts. After settling southward on Sunday, the snow came back to the metro area in an even more ferocious state on Monday. Gusts frequently exceeded 50 mph on a day which began at a record low temperature of minus 10 degrees, with total whiteouts in blinding falling and blowing snow. The then-used wind chill index was in the minus 50s (which would be in the minus 30s on the newer scale). Although this wasn’t the biggest storm in terms of accumulation — more than 30 inches — it essentially shut Buffalo down for a week. The combination of wind, brutal cold and whiteouts was something I’ve not seen duplicated since. Here is a more detailed recollection on that hellacious storm I wrote in 2018.

The worst storm for property damage and longevity of impact was the infamous October storm of 2006, nicknamed the “surprise” storm because it was so much worse than our forecasts the day before its advent. The fact that “none of us” foresaw the total accumulation at lower elevations doesn’t let me off the hook for my own work. Here is the Buffalo NWS summary of the disaster.

And here is my own recollection of the leadup to and the progression of this unprecedented early season storm, which was not classified as a blizzard due to winds staying below blizzard criteria.

Second in fatalities to the Blizzard of ’77 was the then-unprecedented Snowvember event of 2014. The loss of life was 13, trailing ’77s toll of 29. Overall, it was a well-forecast event, with special statements going out over four days in advance of a paralyzing lake-effect storm. Again, winds fell short of blizzard criteria. Structural damage from the weight of congealed snow in the hardest-hit areas was considerable. The flood threat from melting failed to become significant as feared and, thankfully, winds stayed beneath blizzard criteria. Here is the Buffalo NWS storm summary covering the event.

Of course, alongside the 2014 storm there is the just-passed monster event. It has to rank near the top of my list. Maybe if I lived in Hamburg, it would be at the tippy-top. No, it didn’t qualify as a blizzard either.

Thus far, this year’s monumental lake storm has not produced so many fatalities, but the potential for additional structural damage continues at this writing. Amounts measured are still being scrutinized by NWS meteorologists, the state climatologist and other climate scientists to see where the tremendous numbers fall in state and national records.

For pure gridlock paralysis, the November 2000 millennium storm heads the list. Even though there was warning the night before and during the morning of the day of the storm, total gridlock evolved in and near Buffalo due to the timing of the motion of a band of intense lake snow and, most unexpectedly, the stalling of that motion during the late afternoon directly over Buffalo and the nearby suburbs to the north. The NWS summary can be seen here.

With impact forecasting in mind, had the same timing and placement occurred in the middle of the night or during a weekend, travel would have been made severely difficult, but gridlock would not have occurred. Impact forecasting always takes into account timing and public exposure.

Then there was Christmas week of 2001, during which Buffalo picked up its snowiest week (and month) on record over a few days. Foreseen in models several days before, a persistent southwest flow of arctic air over Lake Erie raised flags of an enormous heavy snow potential. Up until Dec. 24th, only 1.6 inches had fallen for the season at the airport, with a white Christmas in doubt in many minds, except those of meteorologists. See the NWS summary here.

More than 81 inches fell in Buffalo over four days but, nope, it was not a blizzard. Try to imagine such a week with the winds of the 1985 blizzard.

Finally, here is a short mention of what was dubbed as “storm of the century,” the Blizzard of '93. The low-pressure system produced a large tornado outbreak in Florida in its warm sector, and blizzard conditions from Atlanta to Canada. We were on the western edge of the storm circulation. While a blizzard warning was issued at the encouragement of NWS headquarters, the impact here was significantly less than in Syracuse, where more than 40 inches with high winds resulted. Our winds never quite met blizzard criteria. Near Buffalo, we were hit with about 18 inches of snow and strong winds, but the worst occurred toward the Genesee Valley, and points farther east.

Nationally, the record deep storm killed seven people in Florida from a 12-foot storm surge, and 15 from tornadoes. Other details can be found here.

The less-eventful forecast and extended outlook

After a breezy and seasonably chilly Friday under a partly to mostly cloudy skies, any light showers were of no consequence to streams and creeks, already receiving runoff from melting lake snows. Saturday will bring a brief, bright turnaround with a strong southwest wind boosting temperatures to the upper 40s to near 50, along with abundant sunshine. Peak gusts will exceed 40 mph, so any warming will be tempered by the wind.

Sunday will be another story, with a low-pressure system moving up from the south and bringing periods of rain to our region. The warming south-southwesterly wind, increasing in the afternoon, along with the rainfall, may produce a low risk of some urban flooding in snow-stricken areas, and will cause streams and creeks to rise.

Amounts modeled to fall don’t appear to pose a significant flood threat, although runoff rates will accelerate with temps reaching the mid-upper 50s.

Monday will be cooler with a few lingering showers and a partly to mostly cloudy sky, with temps back to the upper 30s-low 40s. Tuesday brings back some sunshine and readings rising to the mid-upper 40s.

A shakeup arrives Wednesday, with a deep storm system moving across the northern Great Lakes. In addition to showers and maybe a rumble of thunder, southerly winds ahead of the storm’s cold front may boost readings closer to 60. The depth and track of this storm may produce strong to high winds in the wake of the cold front Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Some limited lake snowshowers may fall behind the front, and by Thursday we’ll be back into the 30s. While there are signs renewed temperature moderation will return late next week, looking further out in time, extended range upper air pattern ensemble means suggest a ridge will develop over western North America. This would likely result in a cold trough returning closer to our region by around December 6-7, with wintry temperatures coming back. Any snow potential cannot be determined this far in advance. In any case, it is somewhat unusual for an ensemble mean to show such a high amplitude flow this far out in time. This may hint at a major pattern change to wintry weather. “Hint” is the right term for such a change at this point. I'll keep you posted.