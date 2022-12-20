Ask Don Paul: How bad could this next storm get?

I’m not going to waste time dealing with the mundane weather of Tuesday and Wednesday. By now, most of you have heard a powerful storm system will be headed toward the Great Lakes later this week with major and dangerous impacts for a large area.

We’ll begin with the impact of the cold and wind chill, beginning with a flash freeze occurring Friday following passage of a powerful arctic cold front.

NWS Weather Prediction Center estimates of overall storm impacts by Saturday morning are ominous.

We’ll start with the storm system’s milder side, which crosses our region on Thursday, well in advance of the storm center. On Thursday morning, the location of the center will be near southern Wisconsin, putting us in its milder and strengthening southeast flow. There could be a light mix in the morning, but by afternoon we’ll be solidly into rain showers with a gusty breeze, and temperatures rising into the mid 40s.

In our region, late afternoon conditions will look like this.

Early Friday, the main low center will be over the northern Great Lakes with a secondary center near our region. The spacing of the isobars around the lows will tell the story of the winds which are to come.

We’ll start the day briefly with rain.

Following the early passage of the cold front, conditions change drastically with powerful winds, a flash freeze and developing lake-effect snow. Temps will dive quickly from the 6 a.m. mid 40s to the low 20s by early afternoon (the European/ECMWF model shows some teens).

Moreover, the ECMWF shows peak gusts to over 60 mph behind the cold front in damaging high winds, while the American GFS is not as strong. With the ECMWF actually headed toward 70 mph by evening, I’m going to lean toward the slightly less wild GFS, which is more than bad enough for peak gusts by mid-evening.

One of the most difficult forecasting challenges with winds of this magnitude is in estimating intensity and organization of lake snow. With sustained winds of 35-45 mph, and gusts to over 60, that creates what is known as speed wind shear. Such winds can tear away at the lake-effect bands, making them weak and diffuse rather than well organized. If you think bitter cold southwest high winds automatically mean intense lake-snow bands, think again. If winds get strong enough, that can greatly reduce snowfall rates, at least for periods. Models often don’t pick up on speed shear, and stick with the favorable heavy snow thermodynamics, which is what the GFS indicates for Friday evening.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

I’m not suggesting speed shear will prevent any heavy lake snow, but I am suggesting it may at least occasionally weaken intensity when high winds are strongest. What is a certainty in my mind with this storm is significant Lake Erie shoreline flooding, extending up into the Buffalo harbor Friday afternoon and night. High winds will probably produce some damage and scattered power outages. Temps will drop into the teens due to the lake’s moderating effect, or we would get even more frigid, and wind chills will occasionally reach the minus teens toward Friday evening.

What snow actually accumulates will be very difficult to measure due to severe blowing and drifting. Later Friday and into early Saturday, blizzard conditions will prevail in and near the snow band(s) with truly dangerous travel conditions in near-zero visibility. By Saturday morning, peak gusts will still be well in excess of 50 mph, and where heavy snow is falling, this will constitute a blizzard. Blizzard conditions will also prevail where snow has accumulated but is not falling due to the powdery nature of the snow and the ferocious wind.

During Saturday, peak gusts should subside into the 40s, although I should tell you the ECMWF is about 10 mph stronger than the GFS, depicted here.

In any case, winds will still be strong enough to produce at least near-blizzard conditions in parts of Western New York, especially where the lake snow is falling. With some weakening of the still-strong winds, snowfall rates within the band may have a chance to increase, with less shear.

Lake snow still appears likely to be going strong by late Saturday, with peak gusts of 35-40 maintaining extreme travel hazards within the band.

Now, let’s talk about Chicago. If you’re traveling there Thursday, snow will pick up in the afternoon and become heaviest later in the day and during Thursday evening, with significant blowing snow.

As far as the snow goes, flying on Friday would be a better choice. Driving to Chicago might be a dangerous choice with some snow and blowing snow on Friday in northern Ohio, Indiana, Michigan and Ontario…even though most of the falling snow will be east of Chicago during Friday. As for game-time conditions, count on frigid cold. Although snow won’t be falling, there may be some blowing snow en route to the game, with wind chills in the dangerous (if you’re not properly covered) minus teens.

The return flight takeoff conditions in Chicago will be OK, and current fuzzy model projections have the heaviest lake snow in WNY a little south of the metro area.

Back in our region, some lake snow on Christmas is still likely with a harsh wind chill and a high only near 20-22. The location of the band is too far in advance to pin down. Almost needless to say, a white Christmas for most or all of us appears to be a lock.

It's also too far in advance to toy with storm totals, since we can’t know yet how much speed wind shear might reduce the numbers. On the other hand, if the shear doesn’t interfere with lake-band organization, amounts would be very heavy, along with severe blowing and drifting.

I’ll finish off with a more optimistic note for snow and winter-haters. This brutal pattern will be transitory, with signs of a marked turnaround in the upper air pattern during the final days of December. The deep, cold trough in the east will be replaced by an anomalously milder ridge.

And the Climate Prediction Center sees this trend as well in their 8-14 day temperature probabilities product.