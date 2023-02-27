After coasting through what had been an easy and mild February, winter struck back late last week with an impactful ice storm across many parts of Western New York, causing outages and damage. Now, to finish out the month, another messy storm system has shown up on our doorstep Monday, with more snow and ice.

The difference is this time around, temperatures will climb later Monday night into Tuesday, changing the mixed frozen precipitation to just rain, and melting down the snow and ice. Morning commuters Tuesday will find a thaw in progress, with readings climbing out of the upper 30s into the low 40s. Windy, milder conditions will be returning with a Wednesday high of 45-50.

Still, I get the sense from personal messages some of you doubt this kind of moderation will be a lasting thing. Average high temperatures are on the climb now, up from the low 30s and into the mid 30s as March approaches. The angle of the sun continues to climb, days grow longer, and some seasonal warming is climatologically favored as March progresses. Alas, this seasonal progression is showing signs of not being a smooth ride upward. One strong signal to the opposite effect is an ongoing event in the upper atmosphere called a Sudden Stratospheric Warming or SSW. This is a very complex process which begins in the stratosphere, above the troposphere in which we live and in which most of our weather occurs. SSWs can often translate to disrupting the tropospheric polar vortex, weakening it, and allowing it to droop southward, bringing arctic air with it into parts of the Northern Hemisphere. Most times in North America, this southward stretching of the polar vortex occurs east of the Rockies. Last week, the Climate Prediction Center/CPC noted the strength and persistence of the current SSW and issued a special statement and graphic showing higher confidence in the weeks 3-4 outlook than can normally be expressed.

I can tell you this branch of the National Weather Service does not typically issue key messages like this one three weeks in advance. As for the SSW, it is a very esoteric topic I’ve touched upon in a few past articles. It may be enough for you to know we have one in progress, but if you’d like to gain a little more knowledge on this topic, you can find this information here.

This NOAA article was composed in mid-February, but indications have since grown stronger that the focus of a polar vortex disruption may be greater in central and eastern North America, and a little less over Europe.

We can also look into the extended range ensembles for weather patterns likely to evolve in about two weeks. Ensembles are multiple runs of models clustered together to get a better sampling of possible forecast outcomes than we can get from just a single run of a model. One glimmer of hope against an extreme upper air shift to cold shows up in the ensemble of the American GFS model, around March 13.

I have to add, however, that when ensembles out past two weeks are examined, the amplitude of patterns tend to be flatter both for warmer upper air ridges and cold long wave troughs. The individual members are spread out more like spaghetti farther out in time, and the mean of the members often appears smoothed.

The Canadian ensemble does show greater amplitude in this time range, and may have a better handle on the SSW/polar vortex interaction with more cold in the Great Lakes and Northeast.

Finally, the more complete European ensemble (it contains 51 model members instead of the American ensemble’s 21 members) clearly shows the SSW/polar vortex impact in this time frame.

A reminder is in order that colder temperatures do not automatically correlate with lots of snow. In addition, the colder negative anomalies are from the normal temperatures in March, not January, so this pattern may not be as cold as a classic midwinter outbreak. But there is no getting away from the fact there isn’t any current sign of a lasting spring outbreak in the next few weeks.

The shorter-term forecast and extended outlook

After the Monday evening mixed precipitation mess, the Tuesday AM commute looks comparatively easy with wet roads and scattered rain showers on a gusty south-southwest breeze boosting temperatures: https://m1o.pivotalweather.com/maps/models/nam4km/2023022712/024/ref1km_ptype.us_ne.png

Tuesday afternoon will be dry and breezy, and Wednesday will be seasonably mild and breezy under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. There will be a few spotty rain and wet snow showers, along with those 45-50 degree readings: https://m1o.pivotalweather.com/maps/models/nam4km/2023022712/052/ref1km_ptype.us_ne.png

By Thursday, we’ll be eyeballing a strong low pressure system in the Tennessee Valley which will gradually get nudged farther east and northeast: https://www.wpc.ncep.noaa.gov/medr/9kh_conus.gif

This low also appears likely to produce a major severe weather outbreak from east Texas into parts of the Gulf states Thursday, with a risk of a few large tornadoes. The Storm Prediction Center has already flagged Thursday as a potentially critical day to watch: https://www.spc.noaa.gov/products/exper/day4-8/day4prob.gif

For our region, both the European and American models have some significant impact from the colder side of this low edging into our region by late Thursday night and Friday. This far in advance, of course, the forecast is subject to change, with storm track adjustments. If snow overspreads WNY, it will likely be of a water laden character due to temps in the low-mid 30s, or it could be a mix, along with a gusty east wind: https://m1o.pivotalweather.com/maps/models/ecmwf_full/2023022700/117/prateptype_cat_ecmwf-imp.us_ne.png

There will be some leftover snow showers Friday night, thinning out on a seasonably cold Saturday with a high near 32. Sunday should be partly sunny, with temps edging up to the mid 30s, and to near 40 by next Monday.

CPC favors temperatures averaging near normal in the 6-10 day outlook, with the colder pattern beginning to encroach during the 8-14 day period: https://www.cpc.ncep.noaa.gov/products/predictions/610day/