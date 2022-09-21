 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A storm, with damaging winds and possible isolated tornadoes may hit WNY

  • Updated
wednesday nws weather forecast

The National Weather Service warns of damaging winds, large hail and the chance of isolated tornadoes.

 Contributed image
  A storm with damaging wind gusts and the chance of isolated tornadoes, along with hail  is expected to make its way to Western New York today, from mid-afternoon to mid-evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Thunderstorms ranging from strong to severe will move across the area, with the primary concern being strong, damaging winds, forecasters said.

"We're looking for a line of showers and thunderstorms coming from the west," said Phillip Pandolfo, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga.

"They're over Canada and upper Ohio right now. We're expecting them to get to far Western New York by 2 p.m.," Pandolfo added.

He said the storm will be headed eastward through the evening. 

The weather service said it couldn't rule out an isolated tornado or two, "especially across the western Southern Tier."

Hail of an inch or greater in diameter is possible.

The slight risk of severe weather also extends east into Central New York.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

Local Weather

