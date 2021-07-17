Flooding in roads reported as more rain expected Saturday

Do we really need more rain today in Western New York?

Like it or not, a flood warning was issued Saturday morning for Erie, Niagara, Orleans and Genesee counties.

Kenmore Avenue, between Military Road and Ontario Street, was closed due to flooding, Erie County Department of Public Works said on Twitter.

And Amherst police urged drivers to stay away from the intersection of Niagara Falls Boulevard and Maple Road due to flooding.

The National Weather Service issued the warning at 6:12 a.m., and meteorologist Phillip Pandolfo said the region faces a danger of flooding until at least 3 p.m.

This month’s “abnormally high” rainfall has put the region’s creeks and streams at a precariously high water level, Pandolfo said Saturday morning.

“We’re not seeing rain at a record level for a July, but we have definitely seen a lot of rain,” the meteorologist said.

The record amount of July rainfall measured at the Buffalo weather station was 8.93 inches in 1992.

Through Friday, 3.76 inches of rainfall had been measured for this month. That is an unusually high number, Pandolfo said.