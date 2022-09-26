Flood watch in Erie, Chautauqua counties through Tuesday night

A flood watch is in effect for Erie and Chautauqua counties through late Tuesday night.

Periods of heavy lake-effect rain could amount to 2 to 4 inches, with higher amounts where lake-effect rain is persistent, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service also is warning of beach hazards in Niagara, Erie and Chautauqua counties through Tuesday night, with strong currents making for dangerous swimming conditions. Swimmers are advised to stay out of the water.

"Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas," according to the weather service. "The heaviest rainfall is expected to be focused along and near the Lake Erie shore."

The weather service advises those who live in flood prone areas to be prepared to take action should flooding occur.