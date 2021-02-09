 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Buffalo

Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Buffalo

Support this work for $1 a month

For the drive home in Buffalo: Partly cloudy. Low 11F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at 12.55. We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Buffalo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. Keep an eye on buffalonews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Australian town hit by worst flooding in a decade

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News