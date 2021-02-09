For the drive home in Buffalo: Partly cloudy. Low 11F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at 12.55. We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Buffalo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. Keep an eye on buffalonews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Buffalo
Related to this story
Most Popular
A winter storm watch is being issued for late Friday afternoon through late Saturday night, and 9 inches or more of heavy lake effect snow is anticipated.
Saturday's lake-effect snow event put down some heavy snow in a narrow band from Buffalo to Batavia, but all warnings and advisories were canceled by 6 p.m. Saturday, which was four hours earlier than planned.
As cold air deepens on Friday, scattered snow showers will begin to organize into a band of lake-effect snow by late in the day and the southwest flow will steer the lake snow into or near the metro area into Friday night.
"Later Monday night, a weak area of low pressure will bring widespread fairly light snow into our region," Don Paul predicts.
"This will not be the worst lake effect storm in recent years, but it will be rough, nonetheless," writes Don Paul.
