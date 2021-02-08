Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Buffalo

For the drive home in Buffalo: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 17F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. About one inch of snow expected. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 26.6. We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Stay in the know. Visit buffalonews.com for local news and weather.