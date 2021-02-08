For the drive home in Buffalo: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 17F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. About one inch of snow expected. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 26.6. We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Stay in the know. Visit buffalonews.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Buffalo
A winter storm watch is being issued for late Friday afternoon through late Saturday night, and 9 inches or more of heavy lake effect snow is anticipated.
Saturday's lake-effect snow event put down some heavy snow in a narrow band from Buffalo to Batavia, but all warnings and advisories were canceled by 6 p.m. Saturday, which was four hours earlier than planned.
As cold air deepens on Friday, scattered snow showers will begin to organize into a band of lake-effect snow by late in the day and the southwest flow will steer the lake snow into or near the metro area into Friday night.
"Later Monday night, a weak area of low pressure will bring widespread fairly light snow into our region," Don Paul predicts.
"This will not be the worst lake effect storm in recent years, but it will be rough, nonetheless," writes Don Paul.
