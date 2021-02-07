 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Buffalo

Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Buffalo

Support this work for $1 a month

This evening in Buffalo: Partly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 10F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at 10.83. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Buffalo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. Keep an eye on buffalonews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Removing large amounts of snow in New York City

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News