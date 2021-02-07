This evening in Buffalo: Partly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 10F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at 10.83. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Buffalo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. Keep an eye on buffalonews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Buffalo
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A winter storm watch is being issued for late Friday afternoon through late Saturday night, and 9 inches or more of heavy lake effect snow is anticipated.
- Updated
Saturday's lake-effect snow event put down some heavy snow in a narrow band from Buffalo to Batavia, but all warnings and advisories were canceled by 6 p.m. Saturday, which was four hours earlier than planned.
- Updated
Saturday's lake-effect snow event put down some heavy snow in a narrow band from Buffalo to Batavia, but all warnings and advisories were canceled by 6 p.m. Saturday, which was four hours earlier than planned.
- Updated
As cold air deepens on Friday, scattered snow showers will begin to organize into a band of lake-effect snow by late in the day and the southwest flow will steer the lake snow into or near the metro area into Friday night.
- Updated
Saturday's lake-effect snow event put down some heavy snow in a narrow band from Buffalo to Batavia, but all warnings and advisories were canceled by 6 p.m. Saturday, which was four hours earlier than planned.
- Updated
Saturday's lake-effect snow event put down some heavy snow in a narrow band from Buffalo to Batavia, but all warnings and advisories were canceled by 6 p.m. Saturday, which was four hours earlier than planned.
- Updated
Saturday's lake-effect snow event put down some heavy snow in a narrow band from Buffalo to Batavia, but all warnings and advisories were canceled by 6 p.m. Saturday, which was four hours earlier than planned.
- Updated
"This will not be the worst lake effect storm in recent years, but it will be rough, nonetheless," writes Don Paul.
- Updated
While the shallow western end of the lake is icing up, the largely open waters over the majority of the lake may yet play a role in lake-effect potential, especially during the weekend and early next week.
- Updated
Saturday's lake-effect snow event put down some heavy snow in a narrow band from Buffalo to Batavia, but all warnings and advisories were canceled by 6 p.m. Saturday, which was four hours earlier than planned.