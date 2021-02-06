 Skip to main content
Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Buffalo

For the drive home in Buffalo: Mostly cloudy. Low 18F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 13.17. A 10-degree low is forcasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain. Buffalo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 16 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit buffalonews.com.

