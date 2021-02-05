 Skip to main content
Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Buffalo

For the drive home in Buffalo: Windy early...occasional snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Low around 20F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50%. About one inch of snow expected. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at 8.22. 18 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 32% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Buffalo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit buffalonews.com for more weather updates.

