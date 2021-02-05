For the drive home in Buffalo: Windy early...occasional snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Low around 20F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50%. About one inch of snow expected. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at 8.22. 18 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 32% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Buffalo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit buffalonews.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Buffalo
A winter storm watch is being issued for late Friday afternoon through late Saturday night, and 9 inches or more of heavy lake effect snow is anticipated.
The lake-effect band is expected to settle over the region and park itself there all day and through the night.
As cold air deepens on Friday, scattered snow showers will begin to organize into a band of lake-effect snow by late in the day and the southwest flow will steer the lake snow into or near the metro area into Friday night.
While the shallow western end of the lake is icing up, the largely open waters over the majority of the lake may yet play a role in lake-effect potential, especially during the weekend and early next week.
"This will not be the worst lake effect storm in recent years, but it will be rough, nonetheless," writes Don Paul.
