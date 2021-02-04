 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Buffalo

Feb. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Buffalo

Support this work for $1 a month

This evening's outlook for Buffalo: Rain showers in the evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 29F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Buffalo tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast models showing 27 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Keep an eye on buffalonews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Removing large amounts of snow in New York City

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News