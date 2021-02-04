Feb. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Buffalo

This evening's outlook for Buffalo: Rain showers in the evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 29F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Buffalo tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast models showing 27 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Keep an eye on buffalonews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.