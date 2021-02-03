 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Buffalo

Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Buffalo

Support this work for $1 a month

This evening's outlook for Buffalo: Mostly clear. Low around 20F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Buffalo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Buffalo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Keep an eye on buffalonews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Removing large amounts of snow in New York City

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News