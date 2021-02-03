Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Buffalo

This evening's outlook for Buffalo: Mostly clear. Low around 20F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Buffalo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Buffalo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Keep an eye on buffalonews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.