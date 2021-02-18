Tonight's weather conditions in Buffalo: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 23F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 25.34. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. The Buffalo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Keep an eye on buffalonews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Buffalo
The more widespread snow will fall mainly Saturday night, with just enough accumulation to produce some slick spots, and a bit more near Lake Ontario.
Western New York's storm Monday night and Tuesday is part of a much bigger extreme winter weather outbreak in progress across the nation.
Winter won’t be disappearing, but the worst of its cold will be over with after this week, Paul says.
The cold has had a major impact on Great Lakes ice cover, now estimated at more than 27% compared to 2.4% on Jan. 21.
