Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Buffalo

This evening in Buffalo: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 6F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 15.73. 14 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Buffalo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Keep an eye on buffalonews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

