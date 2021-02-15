 Skip to main content
Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Buffalo

Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Buffalo

Buffalo's evening forecast: Snow likely. Low 19F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at 8.33. 4 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 59% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Keep an eye on buffalonews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

