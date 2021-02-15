Buffalo's evening forecast: Snow likely. Low 19F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at 8.33. 4 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 59% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Keep an eye on buffalonews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Buffalo
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The more widespread snow will fall mainly Saturday night, with just enough accumulation to produce some slick spots, and a bit more near Lake Ontario.
- Updated
Western New York's storm Monday night and Tuesday is part of a much bigger extreme winter weather outbreak in progress across the nation.
- Updated
The cold has had a major impact on Great Lakes ice cover, now estimated at more than 27% compared to 2.4% on Jan. 21.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 24. 16 degrees is today's …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20. A 16-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll …
This evening's outlook for Buffalo: Mostly cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. Chance of sn…
This evening's outlook for Buffalo: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 16F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow …
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 12.22. We'll see a l…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. Today's forecasted low…